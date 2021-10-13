The vegetable that contributes to heart health: discover the benefits of okra

O okra it is a very common food in the typical cuisine of Minas Gerais and Bahia, with traditional dishes such as chicken with okra and caruru. With a green color, it has a cylindrical shape with a smooth or rough surface. So today, October 12th, the blog Home & Agro, from the website Tech News, prepared a wonderful guide for you to stay on top of everything about the vegetable.

Benefits of Okra for Human Health

Okra is a source of fiber such as vitamin A, C, B6, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, sodium and potassium. Furthermore, it is low in calories, with about 22 kcal in 100 grams of cooked food. It is also rich in water and still contains a small amount of protein (1.8 grams).

So, read more: Bocaiúva: learn about the health benefits of the famous Cuiabana fruit

Furthermore, among the benefits that stand out, we have:

Good for the heart and prevents many types of illnesses. This food contains polyphenols, which improves heart health. Thus, in addition, it decreases the risk of blood clots and oxidative damage in the body;

Helping to lose weight, as it contains few calories and is rich in fiber, which increases the feeling of satiety;

Controls blood sugar levels due to its low carbohydrate content and high fiber content;

Improves intestinal transit, due to its high presence of fibers;

Controls cholesterol levels, as it contains soluble fibers, which reduce the absorption of fats in the intestine;

It reduces stress and helps you relax, as it is rich in magnesium;

Prevents anemia, as it contains folic acid;

It maintains bone health, as it is rich in calcium.

How about a dose of vitamin A in your body? Find out which are the main fruits with this vitamin and eating tips

form of consumption

Okra should be consumed in cooked, roasted or grilled preparations. It is recommended to avoid fried preparation. It is an ingredient used in typical dishes such as chicken with okra, caruru (boiled okra with shrimp) and pork ribs. But it can also be added to cold salads with tomatoes, for example. Another way is to sauté with tomatoes and onions. As you already know all the good things that okra brings to your health, now it’s time to put it into practice and make whatever dish you want with the vegetable.

Month by month: know what to plant in your garden all year round to ensure successful harvesting