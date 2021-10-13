The Walking Dead will have new offshoot series, Tales Of The Walking Dead

AMC has approved a full season of the new series derived from The Walking Dead, Tales Of The Walking Dead, which will function as an anthology and will tell isolated stories in one-hour episodes. With a six-episode season, the production will bring new and familiar characters from the franchise.

The producer and screenwriter of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, Channing Powell will serve as showrunner in the new series. The prediction is that Tales Of The Walking Dead start filming early next year and open in mid 2022.

AMC’s original programming president, Dan McDermott, commented on the episode format of the new series: “We’ve seen the appeal of this format in television classics like Beyond Imagination, and more recently in Black Mirror, and we’re excited to engage with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this unique and growing world.”

The Walking Dead already have two derivatives currently on display, Fear the Walking Dead, in its seventh season, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, in his second year. Still, the franchise has also already approved a derivative focused on characters from Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, Daryl and Carol, respectively.

The 11th and final season premiered in August, but the end of The Walking Dead it will be for 2022, as a total of 24 episodes will be aired, divided into three parts.

In Brazil, The Walking Dead is displayed by streaming Star+.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).