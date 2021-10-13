The world’s tallest living woman is a 24-year-old Turkish woman

A 24-year-old Turkish woman standing 2.15 meters tall has been confirmed as the tallest woman alive in the world by Guinness World Records.

Rumeysa Gelgi’s phenomenal height is due to a condition called Weaver syndrome, which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities, the Guinness said in a statement.

Gelgi was re-evaluated this year after being voted the world’s tallest living teenager in 2014 at 18 years old.

Due to her condition, she often moves in a wheelchair, but is able to use a walker for short periods.

Gelgi wants to use his fame to inform people about rare medical conditions like Weaver.

“Each disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for you, so accept yourself as you are, be aware of your potential and do your best,” he said.

His height intrigues people, but most people are kind and supportive, he told Guinness.

“It’s an honor to welcome Rumeysa back to the record books. His indomitable spirit and pride in standing out from the crowd is an inspiration,” said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, in a statement.

“The tallest female living category is not the one that changes hands very often, so I’m excited to share this news with the world,” he added.

The tallest living man in the world, Sultan Kösen, is also from Turkey and is 2.51 meters tall.

Guinness World Records said the fact that the highest male and female record holders alive are from the same country is “a rare occurrence.”

The last time this happened was in 2009, when Bao Xishun, 2.36 meters, and Yao Defen, 2.33 meters, from China, held the records. Gelgi took over Yao’s record.

The tallest woman ever recorded was Zeng Jinlian of Hunan Province, China, who measured 2.46 meters at the time of her death in February 1982.

In August, Guinness World Records confirmed that Connecticut’s Samantha Ramsdell holds the record for the world’s widest mouth open for a woman. Its open mouth measures 6.56 centimeters. When measured transversely, it reaches more than 10 centimeters.

Ramsdell is a TikTok enthusiast and among her videos is one in which she stuffs three donuts in her mouth after being challenged to eat two at once.

