Thiago Gomes leads tactical work in Fortaleza

Focus!

The team did the last activity for this Wednesday’s confrontation at CT do Ceará Professional and receives a visit from the multi-champion Jardel

12 OCT 2021 19:11 | Updated 12 OCT 2021 19:11

Four days away from Porto Alegre, Grêmio traveled from São Paulo to Ceará and follows the preparations for the next decisive games in the Brazilian Championship. The focus now is on the duel against Fortaleza, which takes place this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Castelão.

This Tuesday’s activity took place at the CT of Ceará Professional and was commanded by coach Thiago Gomes. After warming up with physical preparation, Thiago guided a tactical work focusing on offensive and defensive organization. Next, one of the activities was aimed at improving offensive and defensive dead balls.

This afternoon’s training also featured the multi-champion by Grêmio in the 1990s, Jardel. Born in Fortaleza and a resident of the city, the former athlete went to support Tricolor and interacted with the delegation.

For this Wednesday’s match, Grêmio will not be able to count on lateral Rafinha, defensive midfielder Thiago Santos, as well as forward Douglas Costa. For this reason, the athletes Victor Ferraz, Fernando Henrique and Elias, a highlight of the Transition Team, traveled and participated in this afternoon’s training.

See the photo gallery below.

Photos: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA