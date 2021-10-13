Thiago Silva comes to the defense and says pressure on Neymar ‘seems personal’ – 10/12/2021

After demonstrating support for Neymar on social networks, defender Thiago Silva spoke again about his partner at a press conference held today (12), in Manaus. The number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team came into the spotlight when he said that the 2022 World Cup could be the last of his career for psychological reasons.

“It’s a very difficult situation. Although we know that we [seleção brasileira] it’s under pressure from all sides, it’s a different pressure, it seems directed, folks. If he has left out what he has [Neymar] has been doing it on the field and focusing on other things that are not interesting,” said Thiago Silva.

The 37-year-old defender also demanded consistency in what is said about Neymar in the media. “Regardless of the player, I think we have to be a little more calm in analyzing the situation. Sometimes you talk and then regret it. When you make a mistake on the field, you suffer goals, criticism and pressure. But when a person speaks certain thing, she goes, apologizes and acts as if it didn’t happen. It’s a little more coherent, we know our pressure and our responsibility,” said Thiago Silva, who added that Neymar understands that he doesn’t live the best technical phase of your career:

Of course he demands a lot. We also know that we have to do better, play better, have a better rapport. He knows he didn’t play a game of Neymar, he has this self-criticism. But the charge is not according to what you do on the field, but outside it. There is a very strong demand for things that have nothing to do with it.”

Thiago Silva demonstrates support for Neymar in a post yesterday in Stories Image: Reproduction/Instagram

In addition to the statements, another topic placed Neymar at the center of debates in recent days. An audio leaked during the tie between Brazil and Colombia, on Sunday, in which Galvão Bueno allegedly calls Neymar an “idiot” in Globo’s broadcast went viral on social networks and sparked discussion. Neymar’s family reacted in his defense, but Thiago Silva did not directly mention the case. The defender reflected on the moments in a hundred games for the national team when he felt like Neymar.

“I went through similar moments here, especially after the 2014 World Cup. I was branded as a crybaby, as weak, as psychologically very weak. Something that will hurt you and you know you’re not. [Neymar] don’t miss out on that joy, stay the way it is. It’s super special. And when he is happy he always plays what he did: play well, win games, pass to goal. The more happy he is, the better for our team.”