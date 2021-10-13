Thiago Silva sees an exaggerated charge on Neymar and makes a parallel: “I was labeled a crybaby” | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team’s most experienced player, at 37, and one of the captains of the group, defender Thiago Silva came to Neymar’s defense on Tuesday and said there was an exaggerated pressure on the 10 shirt.

Thiago Silva said that Neymar has his self-criticism, that he acted below what he could against Colombia, last Sunday, but is overcharged. The defender even drew a parallel with the criticism he received after the 2014 World Cup.

– It’s a very difficult situation. We, although we know that we are under pressure from all sides, but it is a different pressure. It looks targeted and individual. We leave a lot aside what he’s been doing on the field and focus on things that aren’t interesting. He charges himself a lot. We know we have to play better, have a better rapport. He knows he didn’t play a game of Neymar. There is this self-criticism. But there is a very strong demand and things that have nothing to do with it. I went through similar moments, especially after the 2014 World Cup. Things that hurt you and you know it’s not. I hope he doesn’t miss this joy. He’s a super special kid. When he is happy doing what he likes, he always gets the job done and does what he always did. It’s better for our team.

In an interview last weekend, Neymar said that the World Cup in Qatar could be his last, as he does not know if he will have more “head conditions”. The player will be 30 years old at the 2022 Worlds.

After addressing Neymar’s situation, Thiago Silva spoke more broadly about the questions regarding the Brazilian team. Even undefeated after 10 games in the Qualifiers and practically classified for the World Cup in Qatar, the team has been charged to play better.

– Regardless of the player, we have to have a little more tranquility and analysis of the situation. Because sometimes we talk, then regret it and apologize. We players don’t have that time. We suffered criticism and pressure. When a person says something, the next day he apologizes as if nothing had happened. We know the responsibility in here. But regarding external things, we don’t have much to do. We have to play the best we can and get victories, as we have done in recent games – said the veteran, who added:

– We have been criticized for the way we play. The timing is not the best, despite the positive results. It is time for man to test one situation or another. Raphinha and Antony have been playing well. If he tests it is wrong, if he does not test it is wrong. We need to understand his side. How difficult it is to cast and summon the Brazilian team. People only think on their side and forget about the other, the human. I’m glad we’re headed in the right direction. We don’t have to think about the past, but try to solve what we can solve.

Brazil returns to the field this Thursday, against Uruguay, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus.

Check out other excerpts from Thiago Silva’s press conference below:

– I do believe that we are on the right path. Because I’ve had a long time with the Brazilian team. I’ve gone through four Cup cycles. I know how difficult it is for you to form a group for the Worlds. Tite is having a very big task of choosing the 23. So much so that he has already made more than a hundred or so calls for new players. You have the range of options, but you have to choose 23. Although we didn’t play super well, we are on the way to winning. Stumbles give us strength. It makes us create a stronger shell. We are going through these stages and we are going to arrive firm and strong in Qatar.

Return of the public in Brazil

– It’s a situation, a game unlike any other. After a long time we will have this reunion with the fans. We know how much the people of Manaus love the Seleção. We see this in people’s eyes when we arrive at the airport. From the moment you take a picture with a child, you see the spark in that person’s eye. It fills us with the satisfaction of being here. Manaus was a people that went through one of the most difficult moments. We know how much these people suffered, but at the same time we look back and see how grateful we have to be for our lives. I’m sure it will be a special day for them, but also for us to be representing our country here.

– It’s a match unlike any other due to the rivalry, everything that involves a Brazil x Uruguay. They come from a draw and a strong defeat to Argentina. We know the difficulties of this game. We know that against Uruguay there is no easy game. You have to have a lot of mental strength for the extra-field issue, provocation. We have a super technical committee that prepares us for these situations. We have had positive results against this team. In the last two games we have not yielded what we usually do, but you can be sure that we are looking for that improvement. Result we are achieving through the strength of the group. Talent we know we have. We work hard to change our performances, although I don’t think we’re playing too bad. But we must improve.

– It’s still far away. But at the same time it’s close. The coolest thing is that I’m close to very capable people. This gives you a sense of the situation, of what you want. Not only here, but also at Chelsea with Tuchel. I hope that for my coaching career this can add a lot to me. I learned and continue to learn important things for football and for life. This is important because sometimes you don’t have to be a great coach, but a great manager. I have good examples up front, like Tite and Tuchel. It makes me more confident about what I want for my career and my life. I am studying. After the 100 games, we would have to have the pro wallet already, but we are doing what is necessary. The practical part is missing to finish the portfolio B.

– We worry a lot about what we have to do. Although we have to prepare for the opponent, we think a lot about our performance on the field. We know that if we have the performance we are used to, we are close to winning. We don’t have control over the outcome of a game, but we can control our preparation. Although we come from two games where we didn’t have an excellent performance, but mainly in the second game it was a good performance. I believe the heat in Barranquilla damaged the show. Colombian players also play in Europe. They are two teams that like to play football well, but there weren’t many moves in that direction, due to the heat. Those outside were already feeling it, imagine who had to run. If we think about the details, we have everything to get back on track, with good results and a high level of performance.

Defensive Strength of the Selection

– I, as a good defender, hate taking a goal. I’d rather win from 1 to 0 than from 3 to 2. I really appreciate that for leaving the field zero. It is our insatiable pursuit. Tite also reinforces this with every workout. It makes us sad the moment you concede a goal, you automatically lose confidence and the opponent wins. Our commission prepares us for every moment. Venezuela’s first half was far below what we can yield, we know that. The second half was very busy, so much so that we got the result. For our resilience to try the result at all times. The second game was better played. The heat left the level a little below. Our mental strength when we take a goal is to keep the pace, that’s what the man asks for.

– We know that the charge will exist. It has a positive side. Although lately it has had a much more negative side. This makes us sad. But we know we can’t stop there. We have to follow our line of work. Balance is everything not just in football, but in life. An unbalanced thing is not cool. We always look for balance. We go in search of the first goal and watch the game progress. This analysis that we always try to have in football. We see futile subjects, which won’t add anything to us. We expect there to be an analysis of what we do on the field.

– It is an important day, although we are already a very important age. A differentiated experience. But we always have a child’s dream. We always go in search of what we dream. If I’m here today, it’s for a dream. Remembering my first gift is very easy. A soccer ball playing in the backyard of the house. Naked in the street, full of stone, piercing the foot. Childhood was like that. I always try to remember these moments, because not everything was happiness in our lives. We always go through difficulties and learning. I am very happy to complete 100 games. Continuing in search of my dreams. As Dani Alves says, a person without a dream is a dead person. I hope we can all continue with our dreams.

– We are always very well received in Manaus. Immense happiness. The guys are very happy when we come to play here. It’s a festive atmosphere, very favorable for playing the best football. Human warmth is awesome. We always try to play well to deserve to win. We haven’t had this conversation with the man yet. As of today, this preparation for the game should begin. We know that we need to give gifts to these people who went through such a difficult time.