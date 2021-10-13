Tie with Cruzeiro makes Botafogo increase chances of access to 83%, says mathematician

Even with the 30th round still in the beginning, the Botafogo increased the chances of accessing the First Division to 83% by tying with Cruzeiro 0-0 this Tuesday, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte. The calculations are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

Before the round started, Botafogo’s chances were 82%. Glorioso went to 52 points with the draw in Minas, lost the chance to take the lead and could lose the second position to Avaí, who visit Confiança only on Saturday, in Aracaju.

The situation of Cruzeiro, in turn, has not changed. Fox no longer had a chance of access in the last round – despite dreaming of a miracle – and the chances of relegation to Serie C remained at just 1% in Tristao Garcia’s calculations.

Round 30 of Series B continues on Friday and Saturday, with three direct duels in the fight for access: CRB x Guarani, Goiás x CSA and Vasco x Coritiba. The other games are Brusque x Remo, Brazil-RS x Vila Nova, Black Bridge x Nautical, Worker x Londoner and Trust x Avaí.

Check out the chances of access and relegation in Serie B: