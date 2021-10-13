Tite outlines Seleção with Raphinha and more news to face Uruguay; see lineup | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team will again have changes in the lineup for the duel against Uruguay, this Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT). The duel is valid for the 12th round of the Qualifiers and takes place at the Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus.

In training held this Tuesday afternoon, the coach outlined the team with input from little raph in attack, in place of Gabigol. The Leeds player was instrumental in the comeback against Venezuela and entered the second half of the duel against Colombia well.

This, however, will not be the only change. On the defensive line will be three more. Emerson Royal trained in place of Danilo, on the right side. in the back, Thiago Silva returns to the team after being spared in the last game and will form a pair with Lucas Verissimo, who gets another chance as a starter. He had already faced Peru, last month, and this time he entered Marquinhos’ vacancy.

1 de 1 Tite observes the Brazilian team’s training in Manaus — Photo: Reproduction / CBF TV Tite observes the Brazilian team’s training in Manaus — Photo: Reproduction / CBF TV

There will also be a change in goal. Alisson started in the past two games, but Ederson participated in the tactical work of this Tuesday.

Without the ball, the team is in 4-4-2. With the ball, the design looks more like a 4-2-4, with Neymar having the freedom to retreat, and Paquetá going out from the left side to the center.

The formation coached by Tite and that should start the game against Uruguay are: Éderson, Emerson Royal, Lucas Verissimo, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.

Defender Éder Militão was undergoing medical treatment and did not go to the field. In the game against Colombia, he was substituted in the second half, complaining of back pain.

After rehearsing the position and movement of the holders, Tite organized the same work with 14 reserves: Alisson, Danilo, Lucas Veríssimo, Marquinhos and Guilherme Arana; Douglas Luiz, Edenílson, Gerson and Éverton Ribeiro; Gabigol, Arthur Cabral, Antony and Vinicius Júnior.

Held at Colina Stadium, the training was attended by around 300 children from public schools in Manaus. Many people gathered outside, and some people tried to watch the activity from the roofs of neighboring houses.