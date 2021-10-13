Tite rehearses changes, removes Gabigol and tests Neymar alongside an unprecedented trio in the national team

After good performances coming off the bench, forward Raphinha should be one of Tite’s four novelties to face Uruguay

After a goalless draw with Colombia last Sunday (10), the Brazilian Team must have changes to face the Uruguay this Thursday (14). In training at Colina Stadium, in Manaus, coach Tite outlined some new features, including an unprecedented attacking trio.

Striker Raphinha, who had good performances against Venezuela and Colombia leaving the reserve bank, trained among the holders this Monday (12) and can start playing for the first time with the yellow jersey against Celeste. the player of United Leeds acted next to Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in the activity.

The other three news regarding the team that faced Colombia were in the defense sector. O right back Emerson Royal it’s the defender Lucas Verissimo trained between the holders in the places of Danilo and Marquinhos, respectively.

Furthermore, Ederson was the main goalkeeper in the activity and should start playing. the athlete of Manchester City last starred in america cup, with Weverton and Alisson playing the last four matches of the Brazilian team for the Playoffs in September and October.

Thus, Tite should call Brazil against Uruguay with Ederson; Emerson Royal, Lucas Veríssimo, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paquetá and Neymar; Raphinha and Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian team faces Celeste this Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. After 10 rounds, Brazil leads the competition with 28 points and is close to qualifying for the Worlds in Qatar.