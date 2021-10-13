Top scorer of Brasileirão de Aspirantes, Elias seeks chance in Grêmio against Fortaleza | Guild

Top scorer of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes and a darling of the fans, forward Elias should win a chance in Grêmio’s game against Fortaleza this Wednesday, at Arena Castelão, at 20:30. the 19 year old can act in the second half, as the ge .

Elias has stood out in the Brazilian Under-23 Championship and is now the top scorer in the competition with 11 goals in 11 games. In the last match, he scored once and gave an assist for the team to beat Avaí by 2-1 and confirm a spot in the final against Ceará.

With the departure of Felipão and three players suspended, Grêmio sent interim coach Thiago Gomes, Elias, Fernando Henrique and Victor Ferraz to Fortaleza.

Elias trained with the group on Tuesday, at CT do Ceará — Photo: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA

The striker has been acting as a center forward after internal evaluations – he used to play on the wings. Thus, the interim can use it either in Ferreira and Alisson’s vacancies or test it as a 9 shirt.

Former coach Felipão even went to CT Hélio Dourado to watch Elias and other transitional players, but the forward suffered a muscle injury at the time and was out of combat.

The striker has a contract until the end of 2024, with a fine of 100 million euros (R$ 613 million). In a recent interview, he revealed his dream of helping the senior team out of the relegation zone.

I dream of playing for Grêmio professional this season and helping to get out of this difficult moment, but I’m sure we’ll come out and be very victorious. — Elias in a recent interview with ge

For the duel this Wednesday, Elias has the advantage of working directly with Thiago Gomes, chosen to take over the team on an interim basis. The professional commanded the transition team before becoming an assistant to the permanent technical committee.