Toquinho is accused of not calling or helping his grandson for two years

Singer Toquinho, 75 years old, published a photo of his son, Pedro, 37, along with his 4-year-old grandson, and it caused indignation in the child’s maternal family. This is because, according to the boy’s godmother and mother, the artist has not called or looked for him for at least two years.

It all started after Toquinho posted a photo of his son and grandson, congratulating the heir on his birthday. “My son, Pedro, who would have his birthday today, carrying João Pedro, my grandson. Congratulations, Pedro, and may our lives be illuminated by the lights of peace and harmony”, he posted.

Soon after, Marcela Guzzo, the child’s godmother, made a post mocking Toquinho’s attitude. She claims to have been blocked and therefore would have been forced to write what she thinks on her own account.

“Wow, Toquinho, I really wanted to comment on your photo, but it’s blocked. Your grandson, whom you and your child have not been looking for for over two years, is beautiful. You would love to enjoy every moment, every discovery. Who knows, with this post, you can wake up and enjoy it”, she began.

Photo of Toquinho’s son and grandson Photo of Toquinho’s son and grandsonreproduction stub The presentation takes place outside the Nilson Nelson GymnasiumDisclosure / Marcos Hermes stub The event will start at 7:30 pmDisclosure / Marcos Hermes stub Toquinho performs at the Vibrar – Viver em Brasília festivalDisclosure / Marcos Hermes Brasília (DF), 13/04/2018 Ivan Lins and Toquinho Show Location: Convention Center Photo: Hugo Barreto/Metropoles Ivan Lins and Toquinho ShowHugo Barreto/Metropolis 0

She continued her account by stating that the comment was not an innuendo. “I never wanted anyone’s harm, mainly because I know they’re the losers, and my godson is a little angel in our lives. But it’s not nice to use the grandson’s image, he doesn’t care or help. I sincerely hope that they change,” he fired.

After the repercussion, Karol Portillo, from whom Pedro separated, confirmed the parental abandonment. “Guys, everyone is texting me about this. It was just an outburst that João’s godmother made. I didn’t expect such repercussions, I’m not one to comment on these matters, but she only spoke the truth. Unfortunately, all true. As all my close friends know, I’ve been raising my child alone since always, it’s nothing new that the lack, in every way, of the paternal family is nothing new. May God enlighten each one’s heart,” she declared.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the channel of Metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.