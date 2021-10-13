Toquinho posted a photo of his grandson, and godmother rebutted: ‘Don’t care’ – Entertainment

A photo published by Toquinho on social networks generated controversy. That’s because the singer and composer posted an image of his son Pedro Pecci along with his grandson, João Pedro, to commemorate the heir’s birthday.

“My son Pedro, who would have his birthday today, carrying João Pedro, my grandson. Congratulations Pedro and may our lives be illuminated by the lights of peace and harmony. I love you”, he wrote.

Soon after the publication, the child’s godmother, Marcela Guzzo, countered the message and accused Toquinho of not looking for or seeing her grandson for over two years.

“Wow, Toquinho, I really wanted to comment on your photo, but it’s blocked. Your grandson, who you and your son have been looking for for over two years, is beautiful. You’d love to enjoy every moment, every discovery. Who knows, with this post, you can wake up and enjoy him. He is a prince, a gift from God in our lives,” wrote Marcela.

In another Instagram story, the child’s godmother said that she does not usually post “indirect” on social networks, but hopes that the message reaches the musician, for the good of her godson.

“I never wanted anyone’s harm, mainly because I know that they are the losers and my godson is a little angel in our lives. But it’s not nice to use the image of the ‘grandson’, which he doesn’t care or help. heart, that they change, because there’s nothing better than being loved by your father and grandparents. Who knows, with this post, all of this will change for the better?.”

