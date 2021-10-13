Total number of favelas doubles in Brazil in ten years and 20 million are starving – 10/13/2021 – Market

Almost 20 million Brazilians, one Chile, declare that they spend 24 hours or more without having to eat in a few days. More than 24.5 million are not sure how they will eat on a daily basis and have already reduced the quantity and quality of what they eat. Another 74 million live unsure whether they will end up experiencing it.

In total, more than half (55%) of Brazilians suffered from some type of food insecurity (severe, moderate or mild) in December 2020, according to a survey by the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security (Rede Pensan).

The survey, conducted by researchers who validated the Brazilian Scale of Food Security used by the IBGE in the country, sought to follow up on surveys carried out by the state agency, carried out every four years, as an annex to the National Household Sample Survey (PNAD) and Survey of Family Budgets (POF).

Carried out in 1,662 urban and 518 rural households, the survey brought these numbers before the inflationary spike in recent months — which must have aggravated the situation.

In September, the IPCA diffusion index for foods, which shows the percentage of items with increases, was 64%. In 2019, when inflation was less than half the current rate, the spread in food was just over 50% — a fact that did not so much limit the option for product substitution.

According to a Datafolha survey for the Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute, since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazilians have been eating more ultra-processed and cheap foods. Adults aged 45 to 55 years were the ones who most increased this type of consumption, going from 9% to 16%.

IBGE data show that food insecurity has fallen in Brazil since 2004, but has returned to rise in all its forms as of 2014, in the wake of the strong recession of 2015-2016, which shrank the GDP by 7.2%.

Since then, with Brazil going through an acute fiscal crisis, the pandemic and the Jair Bolsonaro government (non-party) deteriorating expectations with authoritarian outbursts, the average growth of the economy has been mediocre.

In this scenario, the creation of informal and poorly paid jobs prevails and flattened the income of the poorest. In their households, almost all income is spent on food, transport and housing.

Since 2014, according to FGV Social, real household income per capita from work has fallen from R$249 monthly to R$172, on average, in the poorest half of Brazil. As this is only income from work, many of these households may have other income, such as Social Security or Bolsa Família —but the drop gives the dimension of the budget squeeze in recent years.

The official inflation accumulated between the end of 2014 and last September was 47.5%; and the value of the dollar more than doubled, with a direct impact on food prices and production costs, such as imported fertilizers.

Although Brazil is one of the largest global producers of soy, meat and corn, these products are commodities, with prices negotiated in dollars — a currency in which many richer Brazilians have taken refuge in this time of political, economic and fiscal uncertainty, putting pressure on their price. .

When the dollar rises, commodities become more expensive, due to the increase in the price of the American currency and the internal decrease in the supply of products, which are exported in greater quantities.

In the poorest regions of the North and Northeast, hunger (severe insecurity) affects 18% and 14% of households, respectively, against a national average of 9%. In the Midwest, an agribusiness producer hub, more than a third of families suffer from mild insecurity.

“Even before the research, we expected the situation to worsen. But not that it was so deep”, says Renato Mafuf, coordinator of Rede Penssan, who will repeat the survey this year, expanding it to almost 7,000 homes.

Maluf says that while the pandemic has ebbed and is allowing the return of informal work, improving income a little, inflation has accelerated since the end of 2020, preventing significant advances in the food conditions of the poor.

For Daniel Balaban, from the United Nations World Food Program, unlike many African countries, Brazil has not promoted changes in its tax structure, which burdens consumption with taxes such as ICMS.

The tax reform under way in Congress does not plan to change this. According to the Brazilian Institute of Tax Planning, the tax burden on food in Brazil is equivalent to 22.5%, compared to 6.5% in the world average.

“The taxation on consumption is one of the most unfair, because the poor consume all their income on a daily basis. We have to change this, so that the richest contribute more via the Income Tax”, says Balaban. “When we defend this , we don’t want everyone to be the same, but that no one starves to death.”

The UN representative defends that Brazil follows the example of other countries that have progressed in the fight against hunger, expanding credit to small and medium food producers.

On the other hand, President Bolsonaro vetoed a bill in September that created measures to support family farming until December 31, 2022, with the transfer of up to R$ 3,500 per beneficiary family of the Emergency Promotion of Rural Productive Inclusion.

The government justified the veto saying that the proposal did not bring “an estimate of the budgetary and financial impact”.

For Marcelo Neri, director of FGV Social, food insecurity closely followed the variation in extreme poverty, also on the rise, and the reduction in social spending.

“While the period between 2004 and 2013 was marked by the expansion of targeted income transfer programs, in recent years we have made a fiscal adjustment for the poor, dehydrating Bolsa Família”, he says.

Worsening every year since 2014, extreme poverty in Brazil (per capita household income below R$261, according to FGV Social criteria) currently affects 27.4 million people, almost one Venezuela.

Along the way, the last adjustment in the average value of Bolsa Família benefits took place in July 2018. Since then, official inflation measured by the IPCA has accumulated an increase of 18% — even higher for low-income groups.

At the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, the value of the basic food basket in São Paulo calculated by Procon-SP and Dieese was equivalent to 71% of the minimum wage. At the end of August, it reached 98%. In the period, the products in the basket increased 52%. The minimum wage, 10.2%.

Aiming at the 2022 election, Bolsonaro now wants to change Bolsa Família, which would be called Auxílio Brasil, would include more beneficiaries and would have an average value of R$300, compared to the current R$190.

In addition to the increase in food insecurity, high unemployment and falling incomes in recent years have made the number of favelas in Brazil explode. In ten years, they more than doubled in number and presence in Brazilian cities.

According to an IBGE estimate, the total number of “subnormal agglomerations” (slums, stilts, etc.) jumped from 6,329 in 323 municipalities to 13,151 in 734 cities from 2010 to 2019.

Characterized by an irregular urban pattern and lack of basic sanitation, housing in these conditions increased from 3.2 million to 5.1 million in the period.

The 2010 data are from the Census and the 2019 data were estimated by the IBGE itself to support the operation of the next Census, in 2022, and distribute the work to the census takers.

According to these projections, one in four of these precarious households is in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro; but the proportion is much higher in capitals such as Belém (55.5% of total households), Manaus (53%) and Salvador (42%).

In addition to living in a precarious way, these residents suffer from a kind of urban segregation and “CEP prejudice”, which leads delirery and transport companies per application not to operate in these communities, where the offer of public services is also precarious.

“Brazil is becoming a country bordered by slums. What we cannot do is reach a situation of non-reversal, although this is not far away”, says Edu Lyra, former favela and founder of Instituto Gerando Falcões, an NGO dedicated to the social promotion of children and adolescents.

The Brazilian favela grew despite the Minha Casa Minha Vida program (MCMV) having built around 5 million houses between 2009 and 2018, when it became dehydrated.

In total, around R$ 230 billion were allocated in direct subsidies and FGTS resources to the initiative. But the speed of the program did not keep up with the economic crisis and inflation, which impoverished society.

According to the João Pinheiro Foundation, the Brazilian housing deficit in 2019 was 5.8 million homes. This total included about 3 million units where families lived, committing more than 30% of their income to rent — the so-called “excessive burden”.

With the pandemic and rising unemployment, slums gained strength, with more people looking for cheap housing.

In Jardim Julieta, in São Paulo, an occupation by the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) started in 2020 and visited by sheet provided for lots of 4.5 meters by 9 meters. But demand was such that they were shrunk to 4.5 x 4.5 meters to accommodate more families.

With the MCMV replaced by Bolsonaro by Casa Verde and Amarela, the new program now suffers from a lack of resources and currently has, according to the Ministry of Regional Development, around 1,600 works in progress, with an estimated construction of 230 thousand units.

For Ana Maria Castelo, a specialist in civil construction at the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre-FGV), while it lasted, the MCMV was important because it had budget predictability, allowing construction companies to develop methods and technology to massify and cheapen construction.

“From now on, it will be very difficult for a similar program to have sufficient resources to continue a sustained reduction in the housing deficit,” says Castelo.