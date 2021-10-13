Toyota Corolla Cross SUV goes up in price and already approaches R$ 200 thousand hybrid

It’s only been seven months since the Toyota launched the Corolla Cross in Brazil. In a normal year, the automaker might make a price adjustment in the period. But, from July until now, the average SUV made in Sorocaba (SP) has already accumulated two large hikes in the values suggested to the public. From R$139,990, the XR 1.8 automatic flex entry version jumped to the current R$150,290.
In the case of the hybrid version, the rise is even higher. When it arrived in stores, the Corolla Cross XRV hybrid flex was priced at R$ 172,990. Now, the same model with electrified mechanics costs R$ 185,790, that is, an accumulated increase of R$ 12,800. In this case, the hybrid SUV has a greater amount of imported components and, therefore, it rose more in price.
The most significant increase, therefore, is the top-of-the-line Special Edition version. In March, the most expensive Corolla Cross cost R$183,980. However, now, the special edition costs R$ 197,490 – an increase of R$ 13,510 in the suggested price. Thus, the SUV of the Japanese brand is one step away from breaking the symbolic barrier of R$ 200 thousand.
Updated prices for the Corolla Cross line
XR 2.0 Flex – BRL 150,290
XRE 2.0 Flex – BRL 160,990
XRV Hybrid – BRL 185,790
XRX Hybrid – R$193,390
Special Edition Hybrid – BRL 197,490
Corolla sedan gets more expensive
In addition to the SUV, the Corolla sedan also had its prices readjusted by Toyota – and it’s more expensive as of this month. The increases were up to R$ 4,300 in the suggested amount. Thus, the Corolla GLI, cheaper version, which was launched in 2018 for R$ 99,990, now costs from R$ 133 thousand. The hybrid flex version, which was R$ 125,000 three years ago, now costs R$ 175,000. See below how the new model price list looks like:
GLi 2.0 Flex – BRL 132,890
XEi 2.0 Flex – BRL 142,190
Altis Premium 2.0 – BRL 166,190
GR-S 2.0 – BRL 167,390
Altis Hybrid – BRL 166,190
Altis Hybrid Premium – BRL 174,990