Toyota Corolla Cross SUV goes up in price and already approaches R$ 200 thousand hybrid

It’s only been seven months since the Toyota launched the Corolla Cross in Brazil. In a normal year, the automaker might make a price adjustment in the period. But, from July until now, the average SUV made in Sorocaba (SP) has already accumulated two large hikes in the values ​​suggested to the public. From R$139,990, the XR 1.8 automatic flex entry version jumped to the current R$150,290.

In the case of the hybrid version, the rise is even higher. When it arrived in stores, the Corolla Cross XRV hybrid flex was priced at R$ 172,990. Now, the same model with electrified mechanics costs R$ 185,790, that is, an accumulated increase of R$ 12,800. In this case, the hybrid SUV has a greater amount of imported components and, therefore, it rose more in price.

The most significant increase, therefore, is the top-of-the-line Special Edition version. In March, the most expensive Corolla Cross cost R$183,980. However, now, the special edition costs R$ 197,490 – an increase of R$ 13,510 in the suggested price. Thus, the SUV of the Japanese brand is one step away from breaking the symbolic barrier of R$ 200 thousand.

Updated prices for the Corolla Cross line

XR 2.0 Flex – BRL 150,290

XRE 2.0 Flex – BRL 160,990

XRV Hybrid – BRL 185,790

XRX Hybrid – R$193,390

Special Edition Hybrid – BRL 197,490

Toyota/Disclosure

Corolla sedan gets more expensive

In addition to the SUV, the Corolla sedan also had its prices readjusted by Toyota – and it’s more expensive as of this month. The increases were up to R$ 4,300 in the suggested amount. Thus, the Corolla GLI, cheaper version, which was launched in 2018 for R$ 99,990, now costs from R$ 133 thousand. The hybrid flex version, which was R$ 125,000 three years ago, now costs R$ 175,000. See below how the new model price list looks like:

GLi 2.0 Flex – BRL 132,890

XEi 2.0 Flex – BRL 142,190

Altis Premium 2.0 – BRL 166,190

GR-S 2.0 – BRL 167,390

Altis Hybrid – BRL 166,190

Altis Hybrid Premium – BRL 174,990