transmission rate continues to rise for the 14th consecutive day

posted on 10/12/2021 6:58 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

covid-19’s transmission rate remains above 1 for the 14th consecutive day in the Federal District. According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Department of Health, the value recorded was 1.08 this Tuesday (12/10). For the World Health Organization, if the rate is less than 1, the epidemic tends to end, and for a number greater than 1, the indication is that the epidemic is advancing.

The folder also reported 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, in addition to 454 new cases of the disease. With this, the total number of deaths by covid-19 rose to 10,633, and the number of infected reached 507,861 in the capital. Of these, 488,219 are recovered, which represents 96.1%.

Of the reported deaths, one of the people was a resident of Goiás. The others lived in the capital, being four residents of Ceilândia. The region concentrates the highest number of cases and deaths by covid-19 in the city with 55,101 and 1,626, respectively. The moving average of deaths compared to registered two weeks ago was 12.9 deaths/day. The mortality rate in the DF is 318 per 100,000 inhabitants.

ICU

Bed occupancy in the intensive care unit (ICU) for patients with covid-19 is 79.78% in the public health network. There are 108 vacancies, 71 of which are occupied, 18 are free and 19 are blocked. While in the private network, occupancy reached 86.49%. Of 191 beds, 162 are occupied, 26 are vacant and 3 are blocked.