Troller delivers last unit of jeep T4 and ends production in Ceará

It’s the end. After to end Troller’s production in Brazil in September this year, images of what would be the last are circulating on the internet Troller T4 made at the factory in Horizonte, Ceará. With this, the brand of 4×4 jeeps is closed by Ford, which continues with its restructuring in Brazilian territory, now only as an importer.

The copy that appears in the images is the TX4, automatic version of T4. The unit is for sale at a dealership in Rio Grande do Norte, in Natal, which claims to have received the latest factory model. The value? No less than R$ 299 thousand, according to photos taken from the tag that comes with the vehicle.

In fact, it is a high value since, in other stores that still have the model in stock, the price is R$ 280 thousand. However, according to speculation, the value above would be justified as it is the last model in the line. In the image posted, you can see the factory employees next to the blue and white painted version.

T4 Connect is the last on the site

For comparison purposes, on the Troller website, there is only one model in the catalog. it is about the Connect version, launched at the end of May with a price of almost R$ 207 thousand. However, the 2021 model with 3.2 diesel engine is available at a price of R$198,400.

It is worth remembering that the mechanics of both the T4 (manual) and the TX4 (automatic) bring the 3.2 liter five-cylinder turbo diesel engine, which is capable of developing 200 hp of power, as well as a robust torque of 47.9 mkgf . The jeep therefore inherits the mechanics of Ranger pickup, which is Ford’s best-selling model in Brazil in 2021 – after the forced retirement of the Ka line It’s from SUV EcoSport.

Activities continue

On Troller’s website, the official statement emphasizes that the brand will continue to assist customers of the 4×4 jeep. ”The dealership network will not change and will continue to operate normally in Brazil. Future changes will be communicated in advance, with full transparency”, clarifies the manufacturer.

The expectation, as informed by Ford, is that the factory in Horizonte, Ceará, will continue in activity until November. ”Ford will continue to be actively present in Brazil, honoring all warranties and offering a portfolio of sales, service and replacement parts to all customers, including Troller customers,” says the automaker.

remember the case

Ford announced the end of production of Troller jeeps in January of this year. Initially, the North American automaker was in negotiations – mediated by the Government of Ceará – to sell the factory and the brand’s domains. However, in August, Ford decided not to continue negotiations and will not sell Troller.

Who didn’t like the decision at all was the Government of Ceará. In a statement, the Secretary of Economic Development and Labor (Sedet), engineer Maia Júnior, criticized the decision of the American company. He said he was surprised, as negotiations for the sale of Troller were advanced and were heading towards a settlement.