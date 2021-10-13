Troller’s latest units sell for up to R$ 299 thousand

With the closing of the Troller factory, in Horizonte, Ceará, in September, dealerships in the Northeast begin to receive the last units of the brand. In strength, the last shipment arrived on Monday, 11. At the dealerships in Natal, Maceió, Bahia and Recife, deliveries should take place until next week, but most have already been sold. The price of the TX4 automatic jeep, the brand’s top-of-the-line, appreciated by 79% and can be found for up to BRL 299 thousand.

When it was launched, in January 2020, the initial sale price of the product, considered to be the model’s most capable off-road variant, was of BRL 167 thousand. However, instead of suffering devaluation during the period, the announcement of the closure of the Ford factory in Brazil provoked a real rush for the product in the market.

On the internet, photos circulate on social networks of what would be the last unit manufactured in Horizonte, a TX4 model painted in blue and white.

Consultation made by THE PEOPLE with concessionaires in the Northeast shows that the maximum of BRL 299 thousand was found at the Trilha Bahia concessionaire, located in Salvador BA). There, there are only two more units to be received, according to the local concessionaire.

In strength, the last units of the automatic TX4 were sold for up to R$ 249 thousand. The vehicles arrived last Monday and were all sold. “Demand increased a lot after the announcement of the closure of the factory in Brazil”, informed a salesman from Trilha For dealership to the THE PEOPLE.

At Northeast Natal Trail, in Rio Grande do Norte, the information is that only one more white automatic TX4 model needed to arrive, which should happen by the end of today. But that was also already sold. The maximum price for the product was R$236,000.

already in Troller Recife, in Pernambuco, the last batch of cars manufactured in Horizonte is scheduled for next week. There are eight vehicles in all, between the T4 and Tx4 models. But, there are only three units available for sale. The price can reach up to R$ 250 thousand, around R$ 25 thousand more than the average before the vehicle was discontinued.

At Maceio Trail, in Alagoas, the last load is scheduled for this week. The concessionaire did not inform the maximum price of the product, but stated that most of them are already under negotiation at an advanced stage.

From authorized Troller dealers in the Northeast, THE PEOPLE he couldn’t make contact with the Duvel Trail, in Maranhão.

remember the case

In January of this year, Ford announced the closure of its factories in Brazil. Initially, the plants in Camaçari (BA) and Taubaté (SP) were closed. The Troller factory, in Horizonte (CE), would operate until December, but in August, the multinational informed that the closing would be brought forward to September, with production of parts until November.

At the time, the multinational also informed that it gave up on selling the brand. This frustrated the expectations of both the Government of Ceará and the Municipality of Horizonte, who were still expecting to find buyers for the brand.

In August, the Government of Ceará informed that it was even considering charging repairs from Ford in court after the closing of Troller. The plant employs nearly 500 people in the state.

Despite the closing of units in Brazil, Ford will continue to sell vehicles in Brazil, now, only as an importer.

On Troller’s website, the official statement emphasizes that the brand will continue to assist customers. ”The dealership network will not change and will continue to operate normally in Brazil. Future changes will be communicated in advance, with full transparency”, clarifies the manufacturer.

The automaker also informs that “it will continue to be actively present in Brazil, honoring all warranties and offering a portfolio of sales, services and spare parts to all customers, including Troller’s customers”.

