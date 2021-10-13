Túlio Gadelha speaks about the state of health of Fátima Bernardes

Deputy Túlio Gâdelha spoke about the surgery of his girlfriend, journalist Fátima Bernardes. She underwent the procedure on the shoulder this Tuesday (12/10).

Fatima Bernardes at the RED Meeting Fatima BernardesTV Globo/Reproduction Meeting with Fatima Bernardes Fatima BernardesDisclosure/Globe Fatima Bernardes Fatima BernardesPlayback/TV Globo Fatima Bernardes Fatima BernardesPlayback/TV Globo 0

“One more fight”, wrote Túlio Gadelha, in a photo that shows the doos holding hands.

“She complained of shoulder pain and increasingly limited movement. We performed the exams and found that a rotator cuff tendon had been torn, which acts on the mobility of the shoulder joint. Nothing too serious. For a person who is so active, who dances and works out, this can happen. There is a natural wear and tear. The surgery is to put the tendon in place so that you can return to physical activity without pain. Recovery is the hardest part. During this period, she will be on sick leave. And I will be around here, taking care of her and working home office. We are confident, in prayer”, completes Túlio.

The presenter is expected to return in the second half of November. During this period, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, from É de Casa, took charge of the attraction.

The Meeting opened on June 25, 2012 and marked the debut of Fátima, one of the most beloved journalists in the country, in entertainment.