Túlio Gadelha updates Fátima Bernardes’ health status after surgery

After undergoing shoulder surgery, Fátima Bernardes was discharged from the hospital and is now at home. Her boyfriend Túlio Gadelha was the messenger of good news this Wednesday morning (13). Still with his arm immobilized, he shouted: “Everything is great”.

Túlio reported that they left the hospital and arrived home. “The patient is right here, in a sling. Recovered. In a little while we’ll be back active,” he announced in an Instagram post.

She announced that she would be absent from the Meeting to have a shoulder arthroscopy, and informed her that this would serve to reconstruct the torn tendon. She will wear a sling on her arm for the next four weeks. With that, the morning has been presented by Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares.

The removal of Fátima Bernardes

A year ago, she also left Globo, but to treat a tumor in her uterus. Cured of cancer, she returned to Globo in 2021 and now prioritizes her health again. Fatima should return to running her program only in November, when she is recovered from the surgery.

Fátima will complete 10 years ahead of the Meeting in 2022. The morning has replaced Globo’s children’s programming in the mornings. Currently, the attraction ranks first in the audience with tranquility around 7 points in Greater São Paulo.