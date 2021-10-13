Twitter releases “remove follower” function for all users

The famous “soft block” finally became a native feature of Twitter this Monday (11). The social network now allows users to remove followers with a few clicks, without having to resort to the traditional method of blocking and unblocking an unwanted profile to remove it from the list.

In the list of followers, the option “Remove this follower” has been added to the options attached for each profile. Clicking on it does exactly what the name says: that user stops following your account, but is not notified at all.

The option to remove followers is still exclusive to the web version of Twitter (Capture: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

Unlike blocking someone, removing a follower does not prevent interactions or even the profile from following you again at another time. The big thing is to avoid that person’s attention by taking them out of the circle of followers, as their posts no longer appear on their Home Page so often.

More control on the network

The feature to remove followers isn’t new to Twitter users, but the functionality makes the task far less complicated. Sometimes removing a follower is important to avoid unpleasant conversations, or to take space from a certain person who shouldn’t constantly see what you post on the network.

Recently, Twitter announced that it is testing new automatic filters to bypass offensive comments in posts. The idea, which is still at the conceptual stage, would also apply to accounts that are frequently caught with acid comments on the network, preventing the post’s author from encountering the unpleasant response.

We’re making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them. To remove the follower, go to your profile and click “Followers”, then click the three dot icon and select “Remove this follower”. pic.twitter.com/2Ig7Mp8Tnx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

In addition, the Passarinho Network explores more features to increase control over the content of the network, such as “Safe Mode”, a system of protection against a wave of “cancellations”, and the word filter, in which the owner himself The account defines which emojis or words it finds offensive.

For now, the function is only available on the PC’s web version of Twitter, so users still need to appeal through the “soft block” in the mobile app. It’s probably only a matter of time before the social network expands “Remove this follower” to other platforms.

