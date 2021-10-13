Two and a half years later, Military Justice begins to judge accused of the deaths of musician and can collector in Guadalupe, Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The Military Justice judges, this Wednesday (13), the 12 Army soldiers accused of the death of musician Evaldo dos Santos Rosa and can collector Luciano Macedo on April 8, 2019.

After two and a half years and four postponements, the trial is scheduled to take place at 9 am.

The Court will analyze what happened in April 2019 when the military fired 257 rifle shots against Evaldo’s vehicle on her way to a baby shower with her family. The vehicle was hit by 62 rounds of rifle and pistol that Sunday afternoon.

Musician Evaldo Rosa was hit by nine shots fired by Army soldiers in Guadeloupe

In addition to the murders, the military is also accused of two attempted murders against Evaldo’s relatives who were in the vehicle and for failing to help the wounded at the time.

The defense of the military alleges that one of the victims, the can collector Luciano Macedo, is a criminal and the soldiers acted in self-defense, reacting to an attempted robbery. No weapons were ever seized.

Luciano, who was near the place where the musician’s car was shot, was also shot while trying to help Evaldo. The man died days later in hospital.

MPM wants to convict eight soldiers

The Military Public Ministry (MPM) asked the Court to convict eight of the 12 soldiers who are at trial.

Lieutenant Ítalo da Silva Nunes

Sergeant Fábio Henrique Souza Braz da Silva

Corporal Leonardo Oliveira de Souza,

soldier Gabriel Christian Honorato

soldier Matheus Sant’Anna

Soldier Marlon Conceição da Silva

Soldier João Lucas da Costa Gonçalo

Private Gabriel da Silva de Barros Lins

The MPM also wants the conviction of the eight soldiers for the attempted murder of Evaldo’s father-in-law, Sérgio Gonçalves de Araújo, who was also shot but survived. He was in the passenger seat of the car.

In addition to Evaldo and his father-in-law, the musician’s 7-year-old son, his wife and a family friend were also in the vehicle – who were not hit by the shots.

Prosecutor Najla Nassif Palma and Military Attorney Luciano Gorrilhas, in the closing arguments explained the requests:

“The defendants were definitely not in a situation of self-defense, due to safe and uncontested evidence in the case file. The military pressed the triggers of their rifles without first ascertaining who the people in front of them were”

The prosecutor and the prosecutor added that the military pulled the triggers “because they wanted to execute the people inside the vehicle, believing that the criminals with whom they had previously exchanged shots were there.”

In the same document, the MPM asked for the acquittal of four other soldiers who participated in the action, but who stated in court testimony that they had not fired any shots. Are they:

Corporal Paulo Henrique Araújo Leite

Private William Patrick Pinto Nascimento

Soldier Vitor Borges de Oliveira

Soldier Leonardo Delfino Costa.

In the closing arguments, the MPM also asked for the acquittal of all 12 accused of the crime of omission of help.

A car is shot by the Army in Rio, causing the death of 51-year-old musician Evaldo Rosa

Evaldo and Luciano died during the period when the Army occupied the Muquiço community. The occupation took place between February and June 2019. The reason: drug dealers in the area invaded, on February 7, the apartments where military families live and which are called Own National Residential (PNR). Five days later, the operation was authorized by the Army command in Rio de Janeiro.

The criminals, according to information, were commanded by Bruno da Silva Loureiro, known as Colonel.

The military action began in February, two months after the end of the intervention in Rio de Janeiro, which ended on December 31, 2018. According to the Constitution, in order to exercise police power and patrol the streets, the president must Republic authorizes the use of the Army through the so-called Guarantee of Law and Order (GLO). And that didn’t happen.

In depositions at the Military Court, the soldiers involved in the action always said that they shot to prevent an assault on Camboatá Road and did not report “Operation Muquiço”.

Closing defense allegations

In the final arguments of the process handed over to the Military Justice in March this year, the defense of the military argued that the defendants acted in “legitimate defense” and that traveling through the streets of Rio, “then and now, are true “Russian roulettes”.

The defense added that Evaldo was in a “white Ford Ka, with filmed windows, weighed by the total occupant capacity” and that the vehicle would be “similar to the one used by the P2 [serviço reservado da Polícia Militar]”.