Two teenagers are accused of killing 14 kangaroos in Australia

Two teenagers were accused of “allegedly deliberately killing 14 kangaroos” in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) over the weekend, police said on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Long Beach area shortly after 7:00 am local time on Saturday (9) after reports that several kangaroos were killed, according to a statement from the NSW Police.

South Coast Police District officials first located five adult kangaroos and a cub killed in the Long Beach area on Saturday. Police were later notified that seven other adults and a cub were also found dead in the Maloneys beach area.

Police also located an injured puppy that was in the care of WIRES wildlife rescue team, the NSW statement said.

Police officers arrested two 17-year-old boys at the Batemans Bay police station on Monday night after an investigation and a public appeal for information, according to the statement. They were charged this Tuesday.

“The pair received a Notice of Appearance to Court (CAN) for recklessly assaulting and killing animals,” the statement said. They are due to appear in juvenile court on Nov. 22, the force added.

In September 2019, a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the killing of about 20 kangaroos who were hit and killed by a vehicle in NSW.

