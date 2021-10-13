UFC fighter Luís Peña is arrested for assaulting two women | combat

According to the police report, Peña is accused of attacking his girlfriend “intentionally” in the face “multiple times” with a clenched fist. He continued to attack the girl when she was on the ground. She had bruises on her left wrist and a bite mark on her left knee.

The other victim would be a woman who witnessed the assault and tried to separate them. According to the website, Peña landed a punch in this woman’s left eye, causing a black eye. After the blow, the woman fell to the ground and injured her right elbow. The two women gave statements and had their injuries photographed by the police.

The UFC has yet to comment on the case. It is the second time that Peña, 28, has been arrested this year. In June, he was arrested on charges of robbery and theft, assault and criminal conduct after a fight with his girlfriend in Coral Springs, Florida. The robbery and theft complaint was filed, but other charges follow, and Peña pleaded not guilty. The case is due for a hearing on October 28th.