UK threatens EU with trade war to reopen Brexit | International

Boris Johnson’s government is convinced that it should never have signed the Northern Ireland Protocol, the most difficult to implement document annexed to the UK Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union (EU) and which delayed negotiations until the last minute . Under pressure above all from its Unionist allies in Northern Ireland, Downing Street is now demanding that Brussels undertake a drastic revision of the Protocol, starting with the withdrawal of one of its fundamental provisions: judicial oversight of the treaty’s application in the region by the Court of Justice of the State. HUH.

“It’s not just about the court itself. It is the very system of which the court is the apex, a system whereby laws are applied in Northern Ireland without any kind of democratic scrutiny or discussion”, warned on Tuesday David Frost, British minister of Brexit, Lisbon . “Even now that the EU is considering possible solutions to the problem, its behavior seems to suggest: ‘We’ve decided what’s best for you, and we’ll see to it,’” said Frost.

The minister did not reveal all the details of the document he sent to Brussels, but he pointed out some of its elements, totally unacceptable to the EU, such as creating a dispute settlement mechanism that bypasses the European court. The British threat is clear: if Brussels does not accept its terms, it could implode the treaty and start a trade war.

The Northern Ireland Protocol established that this British region, located in the north-east of the island of Ireland, would remain integrated within the EU’s internal market after the entry into force of Brexit. It was the way to avoid the creation of a new interior border, between the Republic and the British territory, which would have stirred the spirits of the most radicals and endangered the Belfast peace agreement (also known as the Good Friday Agreement ) of 1998, which ended decades of sectarian violence. In exchange, London and Brussels agreed to create a sort of customs border in the Irish Sea. Effective controls on goods would be carried out in the ports of Northern Ireland and England by officials from the UK and the EU. The Ulster Unionist parties, especially the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), considered from the first minute that the Northern Ireland Protocol was a “treason” that violated for the first time the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom. Death-threatening graffiti in the ports of Belfast and Derry/Londonderry forced customs controls to be suspended for several days in early February.

In mid-April, outbursts of youth violence, particularly in the Protestant neighborhoods of Belfast and Derry, recalled the worst years of the sectarian conflict. Unionist politicians blamed the Protocol signed with the EU for growing unrest in the region. Since then, paradoxically, the Boris Johnson Government has accused the Protocol of being its main destabilizing factor.

‘War of the sausages’

But it was above all a more prosaic commercial conflict, the so-called “sausage war”, between London and Brussels, that accelerated the distance between the capitals. Customs and phytosanitary controls on goods traveling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland caused delays and shortages in supermarkets. British sausages were not enough, as were other animal products.

In the midst of the pandemic, certain pharmaceutical companies saw how the transport of their products between the islands was becoming more complicated. Johnson’s government unilaterally extended three times the entry into force of the controls it was obliged to impose under the Protocol, while the EU looked the other way trying to avoid escalating tensions.

Maros Sefcovic, vice president of the European Commission and Frost’s main interlocutor, has been preparing for months a relaxation of the Protocol’s controls, which he will present on Wednesday. But the EU has already made it clear that judicial oversight by the European Court is non-negotiable. It is a fundamental part of the legal structure that sustains the internal market. London has now discovered that such judicial oversight apparently violates its sovereignty.

The new DUP leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, has threatened to withdraw from Northern Irish government institutions if the Irish Sea border does not disappear. Catholics and Protestants share the Executive and the Autonomous Parliament, and this co-responsibility is a crucial part of the peace agreement.

The nuclear button of Article 16

Frost again threatened to invoke Article 16 of the Protocol, which allows one of the parties to suspend provisions of the treaty in the face of “serious economic, social or environmental difficulties.” In practice, this would mean imploding a treaty that the Johnson Government pledged to fulfill just a year ago. “It is our responsibility to protect Northern Ireland’s peace and prosperity, and that may mean the need to use Article 16 if we deem it necessary. We would not embark on this path for free or with special pleasure,” warned Frost, but “there is a limit at which patience is no longer a virtue.”

In an attempt to camouflage the menacing tone of his speech with an intellectual quote, the minister paraphrased in this last sentence the philosopher and writer Edmund Burke, considered the father of British conservative liberalism. The Lisbon speech also began with him, recalling the idea he now uses as a fundamental justification for his 180-degree turn in relation to the Northern Ireland Protocol: “Politics should not fit human reasoning, but human nature . People must be governed in a way commensurate with their character and temperament,” quoted Frost. A direct way of referring to the unionist population of Northern Ireland, but also to the hard core of the Conservative Party, which criticizes Johnson for having left this portion of British territory adrift. For Eurosceptics — and Northern Ireland abounds with them — there is no worse villain than the EU Court of Justice, and the idea of ​​being “subdued” to its jurisdiction seems unbearable.

Johnson’s top government representative chose Portugal to send the EU a message that mixes a warning with an attempt to preemptively deflate the European Commission’s initiative. This Wednesday, its proposals to change the Protocol of Ireland will be announced, although in recent weeks Brussels has anticipated that it is willing to be generous. With his move, Frost made it clear that nothing is still enough to satisfy London’s desire. The Protocol, he said, was signed knowing it would cause problems, as an inexcusable condition for moving forward with Brexit. Now that Brexit is a reality, Downing Street believes that the “reasonable” thing is to revise the treaty it signed from start to finish.

