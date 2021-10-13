Ukrainian company includes sneakers and trousers in flight attendant uniform | From them

Reuters Flight attendants from a Polish aviation company can choose sneakers and pants as a dress code

Several airlines have already lost labor lawsuits because of sexist demands, such as requiring women to wear makeup, high heels and skirts to work, even if they are uncomfortable.

Contrary to standard, SkyUp Airlines, a private Ukrainian airline, decided to include sneakers and suits with pants in its dress code.

The initiative came after the company heard feedback from flight attendants about its uniform: “The high-heeled shoes are beautiful, but the feet swell at the end of the flight,” said one.

“If the crew needs to make a water landing and an evacuation, the heels can damage the ladder and it will not be comfortable to swim in a skirt,” noted another.

The company said it researched the history of crew uniforms and decided to abandon the “conservative” elements of a flight attendant’s look.

From then on, braids will now replace buns or tight ponytails; the stiletto heel can be replaced by white sneakers; and the pencil skirts will give way to the loose orange suit, with trousers and a silk scarf, made by Ukrainian brands. The new uniform will be officially released on October 22nd.

“Although the image of a female flight attendant is very romanticized, her job requires a lot of physical training,” said Marianna Grygorash, Head of Marketing at SkyUp Airlines.

Grygorash added that the company also plans to launch a new uniform for the men’s crew: a light suit instead of a vest, and a t-shirt instead of a shirt, which will be combined with black sneakers.