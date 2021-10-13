UN report warns of famine risk in North Korea | World

North Korea’s most vulnerable population is at risk of famine as the economic situation worsens due to the country’s blockade on the coronavirus and international sanctions for its nuclear program, according to a UN report.

At the beginning of last year, trade with China, North Korea’s main ally, declined sharply, in large part because of a strategy by the North Koreans to try to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

In July, state channel KCTV admitted that North Korea was facing a food crisis and that the country’s agricultural sector was unable to feed the population.

United Nations warns of hunger crisis in North Korea

In the same month, leader Kim Jong-un declared that the food situation was becoming tense.

The report was written by Tomas Ojea Quintana, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights. In the text, he says that North Koreans struggle daily to lead a life with dignity and the worsening humanitarian situation could turn into a crisis.

The country faces multiple international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic programs, which have advanced rapidly under Kim’s government.

Quintana, from the UN, says that the restrictions should be relaxed to protect the country’s most vulnerable in the face of food shortages.

“The most vulnerable children and the elderly are at risk of hunger,” he added.

“The sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council must be reviewed and eased when necessary to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance,” the report states.

The document was released three months after the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said that North Korea faces a shortage of nearly 860,000 tonnes of food this year.

Pyongyang has abandoned negotiations over its nuclear program since the failure of the second summit between Kim and then US President Donald Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019.

With current President Joe Biden, Washington has declared a willingness to meet with North Korean representatives, while insisting on pursuing denuclearization.

But this week, Kim Jong-un blamed the US government for the strained relations and said nuclear weapons are defensive, not aimed at any particular country.