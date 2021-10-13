Unaid Brazil | the antagonist

× Reproduction/Facebook/Jair Bolsonaro

About 5.4 million Bolsa Família beneficiaries may not be covered by the promise of an increase in the value of the benefit and would even have a reduction after the replacement of the program by Auxílio Brasil, informs Estadão, based on simulations by the government itself. “The number corresponds to 37% of the 14.7 million current beneficiaries of social policy.”

The estimate is contained in an opinion issued by the Ministry of Citizenship on August 2, days before the submission of the provisional measure that creates the Brazilian Aid. “For 50% of the most affected families, the reduction in the benefit amount will be up to R$ 46”, says the document

For economist Ricardo Paes de Barros, from Insper, there are two possible explanations for the reductions.

“One of them is the extinction of the basic benefit, currently in the amount of R$89, paid to families in the extreme poverty range (that is, they have a family income of up to R$89 per person). According to Paes de Barros, this benefit ends up overlapping with the amount paid to overcome extreme poverty, calculated on a case-by-case basis according to the amount needed for that family to get out of this situation and which will be maintained in the design of Auxílio Brasil.

The researcher explains that, if a family is close to overcoming the extreme poverty line (has family income per person close to R$89), the current design pays more than necessary to fulfill the program’s objective, in a scenario of resources scarce and other families waiting for care. And she’ll still get paid more than someone with similar income but slightly above the extreme poverty line. This conclusion is cited by the government in the document.

The second reason for possible losses is more negative, according to Paes de Barros. This is the cut in the maximum variable benefits received by an underage child or pregnant woman. Today, that limit is seven, but it will drop to five with Auxílio Brasil. And it should be eliminated, in the researcher’s opinion.”