Under pressure, Instagram plans to launch features to reduce impact on young people

Under pressure, Instagram must launch new measures to prevent damage to the mental health of children and adolescents. In an interview with CNN On Sunday 10, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, announced the "take a break" feature, where young people would be asked to suspend their activities for a moment and assess whether the time they are spending on platform is significant.







Also aiming to reduce the impact on young people, Instagram is expected to gain resources to “keep away” teenagers from potentially harmful information. “We’re going to come up with something that I think will make a considerable difference. When our systems see that a teenager is looking at the same content over and over and it’s something that may not be conducive to their well-being, we’ll encourage them to look elsewhere.” said Clegg. He, however, did not give a date for the tool to go into action.

The release of the new features comes days after a former Facebook employee denounced, before the US Congress, the impact of the toxic effects of social media algorithms on the mental health of children and adolescents. Engineer and computer scientist Frances Haugen revealed documents attesting that Facebook knew this information, but that it would have failed to make the system more secure.

The excessive use of social networks by children and teenagers was also the subject of recent debate with the proposal to develop Instagram Kids, a version of the application for children under 13 years old. Criticized by parents, experts and regulators, the project was stopped by the platform on the grounds that it would be re-evaluated “at a later date”. Faced with the rejection of the project, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs said the company is studying giving parents controls to supervise teenagers on the networks.

To the portal The Verge, a Facebook spokesman said the features “are not yet being tested, but will be released soon”.