Under pressure, Nobel rejects use of quotas – International

When Filipino Journalist Maria Ressa won the Nobel Prize of Peace beside the russian journalist Dmitri Muratov, was only the 59th time that a Nobel Prize was awarded to a woman, among almost a thousand recipients.

Since its inception in 1901, the Nobel Prize has honored intellectual achievements in physics, chemistry, psychology and medicine, literature and peace. In general, the honorees were white American men (one exception is scientist Marie Curie, who was awarded early, and twice).

Despite calls for the correction of historical differences in the treatment of genders and races, with the institution of quotas, the director of the academy that awards the scientific awards said that this possibility was excluded. “We decided not to institute quotas by gender or ethnicity,” said Royal Academy of Sciences director Goran Hansson. According to him, the winners should be chosen “for having made the most important discovery”.

Hansson said the idea was last debated three weeks ago. “We fear the possibility that the winners will be unworthy, as if they were recognized for being women, not for being the best,” he said. Critics say the selection process fails to take into account how much sexism and racism historically favored white men, preventing many women and non-whites from reaching the pinnacle in their respective areas.Hansson acknowledged that the process was not always fair.

“It is sad that the number of women awarded is so small, something that reflects the unfair conditions of society, particularly in previous years, but which still persists,” he said. “And there is still a lot to do.” A quota to correct this imbalance would not be “in line with the spirit of Alfred Nobel’s will,” he said.

Swedish chemist and industrialist Alfred Nobel defined the founding criteria for the award in his will, written a year before his death in 1896. He specifically stated that the commission should not take into account the nationality of a nominee when awarding the award. Since then, the award has become synonymous with the highest professional excellence.

Sciences

The gender gap is particularly noticeable in the sciences. Only four of the more than 200 Nobel Prize winners in physics history were women.

Last year, scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna were the first women to win the Nobel Prize in chemistry without the participation of a male collaborator, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

The winners are also overwhelmingly white. Just over ten Nobel laureates were black, and no black, male or female, was awarded in a scientific category, according to the Smithsonian.

Hansson said he and colleagues tried to close those gaps by encouraging more diversity in the process of choosing nominees.

“We are aware of the problem and are alert to unconscious biases in the academies and committees (which decide the awards),” he said. “We participated in lectures with sociologists, we had group debates, we invested a lot of effort in this.”

“Only about 10% of natural science teachers in Western Europe and North America are women, a proportion that decreases even more if we look at East Asia,” he says.

“We need a different attitude towards women’s participation in science,” he added, “so that they have the opportunity to make these discoveries and be recognized.”

In a message posted on Twitter this month, the United Nations agency dedicated to gender equality, UN Women, highlighted how rare it has been to see Nobel laureates.

“Unfortunately, the underrepresentation of women among Nobel laureates over the years is just another indicator of slow progress towards gender equality,” published UN Women. / TRANSLATION OF AUGUSTO CALIL