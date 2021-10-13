Understand how Covid is affecting children and teenagers

With the Delta variant in expansion, the relaxation of isolation measures and the public still being excluded from vaccination, Brazilian children are more exposed to Covid-19 now than in what experts consider to have been the height of the pandemic, between March and April this year.

The number of hospitalizations of children and adolescents by Covid-19 in 2021 already exceeds the total for 2020 in Brazil. Deaths from the disease among children and teenagers up to September also surpass those of last year.

Physicians and researchers consulted by CNN warn that it is up to adults to protect this most vulnerable population to avoid an explosion of cases and hospitalizations.

And that, although going back to school can be a concern, family members are the ones who most transmit the coronavirus to children, especially during meetings and festivities.

“After holidays, the number of cases of children with Covid always increases. What contributes to this is that the parents become contaminated and take the virus into the home”, says pediatric infectious disease specialist Victor Horácio de Souza Costa Júnior, deputy technical director of Hospital Pequeno Príncipe, in Curitiba, the largest pediatric hospital in the country.

According to the infectologist, despite the children having gone back to school, the greatest risk of contamination is even in their homes, because the relatives have started to circulate more after the vaccination.

This perception is shared by infectologist Francisco Júnior, medical manager of Sabará Hospital Infantil, in São Paulo. He claims that more than 80% of Covid cases in children come from someone in the family. “The diagnosis of Covid in children who report having the contagion at school has been very rare,” he says.

most vulnerable

There is different statistical evidence that children and adolescents are suffering more now from the disease than at other times in the pandemic.

Last week, the Ministry of Health released a survey that showed that, between January and July 2021, 15,483 children from 0 to 9 years old were hospitalized by Covid-19 in the Unified Health System (SUS). In 2020, from April to December, there were 10,352 admissions in the same age group.

Another cutout, made by CNN agency based on the epidemiological bulletins of the ministry itself, it showed that the number of admissions by Covid of children and adolescents between 0 and 19 years old in Brazil in 2021 was 17,299 – an increase of 18.2% compared to the 14,638 admissions in 2020.

It is always important to remember that the number is still relatively small compared to adults. For people over 20 years of age, there have been more than 1 million admissions this year, against 579,949 admissions in 2020 (see infographic).

Finally, another data that points to the increase in the number of hospitalizations of children and adolescents by Covid is what monitors the cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

One of the main causes of hospitalization for Covid is when the infection progresses to SARS, characterized by the presence of respiratory distress and low oxygenation, which leads to the need for oxygen support.

Currently, around 96% of SARS cases are associated with Covid. The others are related to other respiratory viruses that returned to circulate with force in some regions of the country, after the reduction of social isolation.

Data from the latest Sivep-Gripe Bulletin, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, released last week, show that hospitalizations for SRAG associated with Covid reached the lowest level of the pandemic in the country.

But the same bulletin noted that among children and adolescents (0-9 years and 10-19 years) there is a stabilization of cases “at a significantly high level when compared to the history of the pandemic”, says the report.

In other words, cases among children and adolescents do not rise, but also do not fall as in other age groups, which may indicate a reflection of the lack of protection against the virus seen in other vaccinated age groups, according to Marcelo Gomes, a researcher in Public Health by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) and coordinator of Sivep-Gripe.

“Since the end of last year, when we started to relax our behavior, to expose ourselves a lot more, before the return of classroom classes, we were already seeing an increase in cases in children. With the return of classes, we also see an increase in hospitalizations”, warns Gomes.

The Fiocruz researcher points out that the United States had already given a sample of what greater flexibility in scale can cause. “The US has shown the world that easing, coupled with adults refusing to take the vaccine or wear masks, deliberately expose children to risk.”

The US is experiencing an explosion in cases and child admissions for Covid, which have increased by 240% since July.

According to Gomes, however, Brazil lives a reality different from the American one, in which the Delta variant did not have such dramatic consequences. But the phenomenon could be repeated here if children are not protected. And the number of hospitalizations of children for SRAG shows that.

According to data from Sivep-Gripe, in 2021, the country already had peaks in the averages of hospitalization by Covid for young people from zero to 18 years old, higher than the peaks of 2020.

“We had very good protection for children in 2020, and today we see this distinct scenario,” said Gomes.

Other respiratory viruses

Although the number of hospitalizations is on the rise according to the surveys, in practice, doctors heard by CNN more clearly perceive the increase in Covid-19 diagnoses – but not always in hospitalizations.

Of all positive tests for Covid performed at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, currently 20% are children and adolescents, a percentage higher than at the peak of the pandemic, which was 14%.

“This level has risen because there is a greater circulation of adults who live with them, despite Covid not being an effective disease in this population”, says Linus Fascina, medical manager of the Maternal-Infant Department at Einstein.

But, according to Fascina, most children who contract Covid do not need hospitalization. Among those that need it, it is not necessarily the coronavirus that causes the severity of the condition, but the addition to other respiratory viruses.

After more than a year with children incarcerated at home, some of these respiratory viruses returned to circulate strongly and predominate, competing with the coronavirus.

According to Fascina, rhinoviruses, enteroviruses and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), in addition to influenza itself (flu) are causing an increase in hospitalizations for children in general.

This competition between viruses can be even more harmful for younger children, explains Fascina.

“When you have competing diseases, the child goes back to having inflammatory reactions. We didn’t know how they would react and we noticed that there was an increase in hospitalizations of children in July, August and September for respiratory conditions, such as bronchiolitis triggered by a virus”, he says.

At Einstein, from the beginning of the pandemic until September this year, 150 children and adolescents, from zero to 17 years old, were hospitalized with Covid-19. Of these, 54 in 2020 and 96 in 2021, and no deaths were registered in the São Paulo hospital in this age group.

Children under 1 year old accounted for the highest number of admissions by age, with 31 admissions. Of the total, children aged zero to five years were the ones who most needed to be hospitalized, with 77 admissions in 2020 and 2021 combined.

At Sabará Hospital Infantil, in São Paulo, the percentage of positive tests for Covid in children is around 6%, while at the height of the pandemic it reached 14%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,600 children and adolescents have been diagnosed with Covid at Sabará Children’s Hospital. Of these, 218 were hospitalized and one died, according to the medical manager.

On the other hand, in the same hospital, since July there has been an increase in hospitalizations of children for respiratory diseases unrelated to Covid, which is continuing in August and September, according to Francisco Júnior.

“The number of diagnoses of children with Covid has increased, which is expected because it is the age group that is not vaccinated. But we have not observed an increase in hospitalizations for Covid in Sabará, nor an increase in mortality”, he says.

Although children and adolescents are less likely to aggravate and die from Covid than adults, what also worries doctors is the incidence of cases in very young children, whose immune system may not be able to fight the Covid associated with another virus.

“Most admissions occur in children under two years of age,” says Francisco Júnior.

At the headquarters of the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo, there is no increase in cases of Covid among children, according to the coordinator of pediatrics at the hospital, Lucília Faria. According to her, the Syrian city of São Paulo had 10 children and teenagers hospitalized by Covid since the beginning of the pandemic until September, of these two serious cases. But both improved and were discharged.

“Last year, with the measures of social isolation, closed schools, we really had a very important drop in respiratory conditions in children. And from the moment that these measures are reduced, with openings and children going back to school, we see an increase in diseases in the pediatric age group, but we haven’t seen that here yet”, says Lucília.

Delta’s potential worries pediatricians

The more transferable Delta variant worries experts.

“Delta’s transmission power is a thousand times that of the original strain. If it can reach the vaccinated, imagine what it can do with the unvaccinated?”, said Victor Horácio de Souza Costa Júnior, director of Pequeno Príncipe.

According to Renato Kfouri, president of the Scientific Department of Immunizations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP), the country may have a proportional increase in Covid cases among children precisely because of Delta, although the advance in vaccination will help to stop serious cases and hospitalizations.

“If we have an explosion of Delta cases, it will especially hit children. If there is another wave here, like in March, April, we will not only have 2% of children with Covid, we will have more, because the cases will be concentrated in the unvaccinated ones”, he said.

However, the pediatrician does not see the possibility of a general increase in cases and hospitalizations in younger people for Covid, because as the total number of people infected with vaccination against Covid-19 drops, this also helps to reduce the circulation of the virus in the country.

“For every 100 cases of Covid in the Brazilian population, there were three hospitalized children, the equivalent of 3% before massive vaccination. Now, out of 30 adults, you will have three children, which is equivalent to 30% – but still three children. You proportionally increase the number, but it is not an absolute fact”, he says.

As for Gomes, from Fiocruz, the dissemination of Delta is a real risk for Brazilian children, and the example of the USA should serve as a warning.

“It is natural that there is a significant increase in cases in children because they are not vaccinated. We have examples from other countries that have suffered from this. The best way out is for us to prevent ourselves”, he says.