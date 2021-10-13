understand how to generate virtual debit card through the application

As with fintechs that provide a virtual account to their customers, the cashier app, launched in April 2020 by Caixa Econômica Federal, also offers several banking services. Among them are online payments, mobile top ups, Pix transfers, etc.

One of the services that stands out is the virtual debit card. It makes it possible to purchase at physical and online commercial establishments. The virtual card has been available in the application since 2020 and can be used by citizens without an annual fee or cost per transaction.

Through it, it is possible to carry out up to 10 transactions per day, but with limit of BRL 1,000.00. It is important to understand that, as the name suggests, the card is a debit card and does not allow payment in installments for purchases.

How the Caixa Tem virtual debit card works

Caixa Tem users must click on the “Virtual Debit Card” option and then generate a code. This, in turn, must be entered at the time of purchase together with the respective card number.

the virtual code constantly changes. Therefore, with this variation of the code to be generated when purchasing with the virtual debit card, it is possible to avoid fraud.

How the virtual debit card is generated

To generate the virtual debit card, it is necessary to click on the option “Cards” and then “Virtual Debit Card”. After opening the option, users must click on “Generate Virtual Debit Card”. Afterwards, you will need to click on the chosen flag and then on “Confirm”.

It will be necessary to inform the electronic signature (same password to enter the application and perform services such as Pix, for example). After this process, it will be possible to use the virtual debit card, including for making purchases on the internet.

The process to generate the card, or even make payments, is very intuitive and easy to handle.