Understand the case of the man who killed a young woman who was run over after harassing her in Itajaí | Santa Catarina

Vanessa Machowski , 18 years old, she was killed after being run over in Itajaí, on the northern coast of Santa Catarina, on Sunday night (10). the victim was hit minutes after being verbally harassed by the driver , according to the Military Police.

The suspect, Juciano Marinho Gomes, 35, was arrested in the act and must respond for aggravated homicide and drunk driving. He told the Civil Police that ran over the young woman “without wanting to” (see below). His defense said he will not comment on the case at the request of his family.

Juciano’s preventive detention was decreed on Monday (11). Vanessa’s burial took place at 9 am this Tuesday (12).

1. How and when was death

Vanessa was with her boyfriend, 21, in the Cordeiros neighborhood around 9:30 pm on Sunday (10). He told the Military Police that the two were talking, he inside the cab of a parked truck and she outside, when a Tucson pickup truck pulled up beside the girl. The 35-year-old driver verbally harassed her.

The boyfriend then got out of the truck to see what was going on. The Tucson driver also got out of the car. According to the victim’s boyfriend, he was with strong signs of drunkenness.

There was an argument and the Tucson driver got back into the vehicle and left the scene. After about 5 minutes, however, he came back and threw the car at the girl. She was crushed against the truck and the hit man fled at high speed.

The young woman received first aid on the spot and was then taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the Cordeiros neighborhood by the Military Fire Department, but she did not resist.

Rescuers found the victim unconscious. According to firefighters, she had multiple trauma and suspected internal bleeding.

The Military Police were called and searched. Agents found the Tucson driver lying on the street with some cuts on his face. The car was found on a lane in front of his house.

The vehicle was dented, indicating that there was a crash. According to the PM, the driver confirmed that he threw the car in the direction of the young woman. As he was injured, he was taken to the UPA in the Cordeiros neighborhood. The Tucson car was towed away.

According to the PM, the man has been through police injuries, defamation, bodily harm against the woman and disturbance to the peace. Agents identified signs of drunkenness.

4. Suspect Testimony

The act and the taking of testimony were made by delegate Eduardo Ferraz. “The version he [suspeito] what happened to us is that there was an argument with the boyfriend and the victim. I couldn’t say why, I was drunk at the time. Said she was attacked by her boyfriend [da vítima] and other people who were there and, leaving, ended up running over the victim without meaning to,” reported the police chief.

According to Ferraz, during the testimony, Juciano had a strong odor of alcohol.

5. Testimony of the victim’s boyfriend

The delegate also reported the testimony of Vanessa’s boyfriend. “said he [suspeito] it would have gone over and messed with the girl. They started to argue, the man got in the car, came back and tried to run them over, but ended up hitting only her.”

According to the decision of Judge Anuska Felski da Silva, of the 1st Criminal Court of Itajaí, there is sufficient evidence of authorship and proof of materiality in the records for the conversion of the preventive sentence. The sentence handed down in the second (11).

“Considering the social context of violence against women, it demonstrates that alternative precautionary measures are insufficient to prevent the defendant from driving again while intoxicated, insulting supposedly unknown women on the street and acting in a way that takes their lives, which, without doubt, generates unrest in the social environment, and demands the extreme measure”, wrote the judge.

The judge also highlighted, in the decision, the hypothesis of femicide, “since there are indications that the driver would have harassed her, saying to her ‘hot’, and after being reprimanded and having argued with her boyfriend (man), proceeding in an attitude – also in theory – of discrediting the victim (woman), he projected his car against her, claiming her life”.

the crime of aggravated homicide is provided for in article 121, paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code and predicts penalty 12 to 30 years in prison. Already drunk driving, provided for in the article 306 of the Brazilian Traffic Code, sentenced from 6 months to 3 years in prison and CNH suspension.

