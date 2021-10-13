Understand the situation of striker Cau at Corinthians; player was featured in elimination at U-20

Corinthians was eliminated this Tuesday afternoon from the Brazilian Under-20 Championship, after tying 2-2 with Botafogo. Striker Cauê was one of the highlights of the team, participating in the plays of the two goals from Alvinegro. Top scorer and always cited as one of the promises, the player, however, may be living his last months of Timon.

The forward is on loan to Corinthians from Novorizontino until March 2022. With less than six months of contract remaining, Cauê continues with his future undefined by the teams so far.

The report of My Timon contacted the player’s staff and the Corinthians and Novorizontino boards to understand the current stage of negotiations for the player’s stay at Parque São Jorge.

Novorizontino, owner of 60% of the economic rights of the player, stated, via official note, that “until this dear moment, the club has not been contacted to finalize negotiations on the purchase of the athlete.” Thus, it remains normally linked to Corinthians until March 31, 2022, when the loan agreement ends.

On the Corinthians side, however, there is greater caution in resolving the situation. In contact with the My Timon, Carlos Brazil, general manager of the club’s youth categories, stated that the striker’s loan agreement has a definitive purchase clause for Cauê, which may or may not be exercised until the end of the contract, in March .

Corinthians owns 40% of Cauê’s economic rights. The remainder goes on with the club from the interior of São Paulo, which owns its federative rights. The striker’s stay is subject to the payment of four installments, of amounts not disclosed by the clubs.

The player’s exhaustion is still on hold, but ensures that Cauê’s greatest desire is to remain at Corinthians. There is fear that, if negotiations do not progress until the end of the year, the striker will be out of the list of players for the Copa São Paulo dispute, in January of next year.

As informed by My Timon in September, Cauê has been receiving surveys from abroad. In recent months, clubs from the United States, Qatar and Europe have consulted to understand the player’s contractual situation.

Alternating between the professional team and the Under-20, Cauê scored 13 goals in 32 games. He is Corinthians’ top scorer in all categories of men’s football in the 2021 season, followed by Jô, with 11 professional goals, and Kayke, of the Under-17, who scored ten times.

With Cauê, the Corinthians U-20 now turns all their attention to Paulistão U-20 after the elimination. The team’s next commitment will be on Saturday, against Velo Clube, for the first round of the second phase of the state championship.

