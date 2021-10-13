understand when it is possible to withdraw money from your account

The parameters for withdrawing the FGTS profit are determined by MP No. 889/2019. Check requirements and conditions.

Provisional Measure No. 889/2019 establishes the parameters for the movement of accounts related to the PIS/Pasep and the Severance Indemnity Fund. This includes the withdrawal from FGTS profit. The deposits, it is noteworthy, refer to the profit obtained until December 31 of last year and have already been transferred to the workers’ accounts.

However, to have access to the values, it is necessary that the worker meets certain criteria. The first criterion for the worker to redeem the FGTS money in his account is to work with a formal contract. In addition, it is also necessary to meet any of the following requirements:

Dismissed without just cause;

Retired;

Aged 70 years or older;

If they die, the FGTS profit can be withdrawn by family members;

Affected by diseases (in this case, whether the worker or their dependents), such as malignant neoplasm, when HIV positive, with cancer or in terminal stage;

With the contract terminated due to the total extinction of the company;

Upon termination of a contract for a specified period;

Upon termination of contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

That count three uninterrupted years being outside the FGTS regime;

With linked accounts that remain without credit for deposits for three uninterrupted years and the employee’s removal occurred until 07/13/1990;

Who are going to buy their own house;

Individuals that are suspended for a period of 90 days or more;

That they are going to settle or amortize debt or payment of part of the financing installments;

In an urgent or serious situation, caused by a natural disaster (rain or flooding) that has affected the worker’s area of ​​residence.

Now check out the conditions for the withdrawal of FGTS profit that are linked to the employer and the company:

Death of the individual employer or domestic employer or decree of nullity of the employment contract;

If establishments, branches or agencies close.

The only case where there is an exception to these rules is in the context of adhesion to the withdrawal-birthday, in which a partial withdrawal of the FGTS balance is allowed.