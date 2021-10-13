Unimed Recife opens Hospital Complex with 22 thousand m² of built area

In the year it completes 50 years of existence, Unimed Recife will expand its hospital network in Pernambuco. This Wednesday (13), the company inaugurated a new unit: the Hospital Complex Unimed Recife (CHUR).

Located on Ilha do Leite, the new equipment becomes part of a complex in the area, next to the Unimed III building. The investment is expected to generate between 900 and 1,000 direct jobs. Officially, from next Monday (18), the hospital will be in operation, already to receive patients.

With 22 thousand square meters of built area, the inaugurated hospital is focused on highly complex procedures, such as robotic surgery. In Pernambuco, it will be the first room for the procedure, which has the first surgery scheduled for November 1st. Bone marrow transplant procedures will also be new and will have space to be performed in six apartments, one of which is for isolation.

The project also has 20 ICU beds, two for isolation, 90 beds for the infirmary, and 90 apartments, five for isolation.

At the hospital, there will still be the Day Clinic, an area for small procedures that do not require an overnight stay in the unit. This area will have seven beds. In the structure of the building, it will also have a cafeteria and parking with 286 spaces.

During the inauguration, the president of Unimed Recife, Maria de Lourdes de Araújo, highlighted the importance of the structure. “The expectation is to place around 70% of our network customers here. We want them to feel very welcomed”, said Maria de Lourdes.

The Archbishop of Olinda and Recife, Dom Fernando Saburido, celebrated the moment and gave a blessing during the event. “It is a great contribution to the city of Recife and to the country. Unimed has been consolidated as a serious plan”, said the archbishop, while praying for all the people who will be cared for at the hospital.

The new unit was also celebrated by Paulo Pugliesi, executive director of Pernambuco Leaf, who attended the event representing the president of the NDE group, Eduardo de Queiroz Monteiro. “Another Unimed unit, providing a good service in the medical area, especially in this reality we are living in”, commented Pugliesi.

Representing the governor of Pernambuco Paulo Câmara, the Secretary of Health of the State, André Longo, highlighted the supplementary health care. “This represents the qualification of care within the supplementary health. We saw the importance of these private units serving during the pandemic. Without a doubt, it made the state’s health system grow”, said Longo.

The mayor of Recife, João Campos, also present at the event, spoke about the growth of the medical center in the capital of Pernambuco. “Recife is consolidating itself as the largest medical center in the Northeast and the second largest in Brazil, at the same time that it allows Recife’s lives to have a greater opportunity for care,” said the manager.

The president of Unimed do Brasil, Omar Abujamra Júnior, celebrated the special moment. “We are celebrating integration and our commitment to action. This is a challenging moment, marked by the great health crisis. But, despite the crisis, we are investing in medical excellence”, said Abujamra Júnior.

The president of the Regional Council of Medicine of Pernambuco (Cremepe), Maurício Matos, said that “supplementary health and job creation mean great benefits for all of us”.

