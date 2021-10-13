US House Approves Temporary Increase in Debt Ceiling and Pushes Problem for December

WASHINGTON – With less than a week to go before an unprecedented debt default and a temporary government shutdown, the Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives gave final approval on Tuesday to a bill passed by the Senate that temporarily elevates the US government debt limit to $28.9 trillion.

The temporary extension of the debt limit, however, is only a short-term solution, and is only valid until December. In about two months, therefore, there could be another fiscal crisis imminent.

The Democrats, who control the House, maintained party discipline and approved raising the debt limit by $480 billion. The vote, divided into party lines, was 219 to 206. With the vote, the short-term extension is released for signature by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday that she hoped that in the future there could be a bipartisan solution to the debt ceiling issue. Despite this, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned that his party will not help Democratic opponents next time.

Pelosi called a Democratic proposal to allow the Treasury Department to raise the debt ceiling, with Congress having the ability to overturn the action, as “endowed with merit.”

She also repeated that Democrats do not want to use a procedural maneuver in the Senate called “budget reconciliation” to raise the ceiling. The move, however, will be needed in December if Republicans try to block the increase and no other solution is found.

Last week’s Senate vote to raise the threshold turned into a major dispute.

The debt ceiling vote is expected to cover past spending already approved by Congress, including during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump, which ended just nine months ago.

Despite this, Republicans have tried to link the increase in debt to President Joe Biden’s goal of passing a trillion-dollar package to strengthen infrastructure, social services and tackle climate change.

Before the current climate of fierce party rivalry, debt approval used to be more routine.

Pelosi said he is optimistic that Democrats can work on the Biden package for families so that they can pass it “in a timely manner.” Asked whether Democrats could make it by Oct. 31, the Democrats’ self-imposed deadline, she repeated that she was “optimistic.”

Biden earlier this month suggested the package be about $2 trillion instead of the proposed $3.5 trillion. Pelosi said he would not take the bill to the House floor if it could not pass the Senate, where Conservative Democrats Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema say they will not support a $3.5 trillion package.

The Senate last Thursday approved the bill that raises the $28.4 trillion statutory debt limit with votes from all Democrats and 11 of the 50 Republicans as the country nears an estimated deadline for October 18, when the Treasury Department would no longer have the ability to make debt payments to creditors.

Democrats couldn’t afford to have more than three members of their caucus vote against raising the debt limit and still approve the increase, since all Republicans opposed the increase, as expected.

On Sept. 29, two Democrats out of 220 voted against a separate bill to raise the debt limit by the end of 2022, while only one Republican voted in favour.

This measure was blocked in the Senate, which then had to resort to the much shorter increase now being processed in Congress.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen characterized raising the debt limit as a “domestic task” to cover spending bill payments and tax cuts already enacted into law.

Still, the procedure gained much deeper tones.

The months-long struggle over the debt limit is closely linked to the November 2022 congressional elections, in which Republicans seek to obtain majorities in the House and Senate.

Democratic lawmakers fear a Republican boycott of efforts to raise the debt ceiling will leave them exposed to political attacks for the next year. Republicans accuse Democrats of tax fraud and disrespect for rising debt.

But Democrats, for their part, accuse the Republicans of allowing the country to default on its debts for political advantage.

In a letter to Biden on Friday, McConnell wrote: “I will not participate in any future efforts to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement.”

During Trump’s government, the debt limit was raised threefold with the support of Democrats, despite their uniform opposition to Republican initiatives that increased government debt, such as the 2017 tax cut law and Trump’s priorities, such as the construction of a wall on the southwestern border to keep immigrants out. Both measures were added to government debt.