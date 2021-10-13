US Proposes Seniors Should Not Take Aspirin to Prevent Heart Disease

The US Preventive Services Task Force is considering changing its guidance on daily aspirin intake for heart disease and stroke prevention.

On Tuesday (12), the task force published a draft statement recommending that adults aged between 40 and 59 years who are at increased risk of cardiovascular disease – but have no history of the disease – decide with a doctor if they start taking aspirin, based on individual circumstances.

This is the first time the task force has recommended that adults in their 40s discuss with their doctors whether they should take aspirin for heart health.

The document also says adults 60 and older should not take aspirin to prevent heart disease and stroke because new evidence shows that potential harm outweighs the benefits, according to the task force.

“The latest evidence is clear: starting a daily aspirin regimen in people aged 60 years and over to prevent a first heart attack or stroke is not recommended,” said Task Force member Dr. Chien-Wen Tseng in one communicated. “However, this Task Force recommendation is not for people who have already had a heart attack or stroke; they should continue to take it unless their doctor tells them otherwise.”

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing about 25% of all deaths. While daily intake of low-dose aspirin lowers the risk of heart attack or stroke in some people, it also carries the serious risk of potential bleeding in the stomach, intestines and brain, according to the task force.

“Daily use of aspirin can help prevent heart attacks and strokes in some people, but it can also cause potentially serious damage, such as internal bleeding,” the statement said. “It’s important that people 40 to 59 years of age with no history of heart disease talk to their doctor to decide together whether starting aspirin is right for them.”

The last time the task force made a recommendation on daily aspirin use was in 2016, when it said that the decision to start taking low-dose aspirin “should be individual” for adults aged 60 to 69 years. At the time, the group recommended a daily low-dose aspirin for adults ages 50 to 59 who have a 10% or greater risk of cardiovascular disease.

Other groups had already pointed out the risks of daily aspirin intake.

In 2019, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association released guidelines saying that aspirin in low daily doses is no longer recommended as a preventative for older adults who are not at high risk or existing heart disease.

