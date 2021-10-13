US researchers build legged robot that can fly – News

Students and researchers at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have developed a prototype bipedal robot that combines the walking of a traditional robot with the flight functionality of a drone. Named Leonardo, or simply Leo, the invention tries to unite the best between the two worlds of technology.

According to the Caltech developers, Leo, just over 76 cm tall, can perform unusual actions for a robot, like skateboarding, climbing stairs and even balancing on the slackline.

These activities may seem like non-functionality for a robot, but they are a major engineering advance. The complexity of balance Leo has, both for walking and flying, is something that other robotics projects will be inspired by going forward.

Caltech’s Aerospace and Control and Dynamic Systems professor Soon-Jo Chung explained that the project was inspired by birds, capable of flying and walking just like Leo.

“We are inspired by nature. Think about how birds are able to flap their wings and jump to walk on phone lines. A complex but intriguing behavior occurs when birds move between walking and flying. We wanted to understand and learn from it.”

Like humans, the robot promises to jump and run, but has the advantage of flying when needed, especially in rough terrain. Despite bringing great innovations, Leo still has its limitations, such as high energy consumption during flights and very low load capacity.

For the Caltech team that developed the robot, Leo’s technology could be used in the future in space mission equipment, such as in the mars exploration.