US Senator Urges Facebook CEO to Retain Documents Related to Testimony By Reuters

by


© Reuters. Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, remotely testifies in a US Senate committee. 11/17/2020. Senate Judiciary Committee via REUTERS

by David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday urged Facebook CEO (NASDAQ:) Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to last week’s testimony by informant Frances Haugen.

“The testimony … raises significant concerns about whether Facebook has misled the public, federal regulators and this committee,” said Cantwell, who is from the Democratic party.

“This committee will continue to oversee and work to pursue bills that protect consumer privacy, improve data security, and strengthen federal oversight to address the digital harm that is the subject of these hearings.”

Cantwell urged Facebook to preserve and retain the company’s internal surveys cited by Haugen and Facebook’s assessment of the survey; ranking or composition systems; experiments or recommendations to change these ranking systems and the impact of Facebook platforms on children and adolescents under 18 years of age.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Last week, the Commerce Committee sharply criticized Facebook, accusing Zuckerberg of always seeking bigger profits while being arrogant about user safety.

The committee demanded that regulatory agencies investigate the informant’s allegations that the social media company harms children’s mental health and fuels divisions.

Zuckerberg defended the company, saying the charges were at odds with Facebook’s goals.

Risk Statement: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the current market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn’t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.