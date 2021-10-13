US Senator Urges Facebook CEO to Retain Documents Related to Testimony By Reuters



© Reuters. Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, remotely testifies in a US Senate committee. 11/17/2020. Senate Judiciary Committee via REUTERS



by David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday urged Facebook CEO (NASDAQ:) Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to last week’s testimony by informant Frances Haugen.

“The testimony … raises significant concerns about whether Facebook has misled the public, federal regulators and this committee,” said Cantwell, who is from the Democratic party.

“This committee will continue to oversee and work to pursue bills that protect consumer privacy, improve data security, and strengthen federal oversight to address the digital harm that is the subject of these hearings.”

Cantwell urged Facebook to preserve and retain the company’s internal surveys cited by Haugen and Facebook’s assessment of the survey; ranking or composition systems; experiments or recommendations to change these ranking systems and the impact of Facebook platforms on children and adolescents under 18 years of age.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Last week, the Commerce Committee sharply criticized Facebook, accusing Zuckerberg of always seeking bigger profits while being arrogant about user safety.

The committee demanded that regulatory agencies investigate the informant’s allegations that the social media company harms children’s mental health and fuels divisions.

Zuckerberg defended the company, saying the charges were at odds with Facebook’s goals.