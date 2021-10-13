Vaccine reduces transmission in the family, a high-risk environment for covid, says study

posted on 10/12/2021 20:21



(credit: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

A study carried out at the University of Umeå, Sweden, shows that the increase in vaccinated family members contributes to reducing the transmission of covid-19 among relatives more vulnerable to infection. According to the study, non-immune family members had a 45% to 97% lower risk of infection and hospitalization as the number of immune family members increased.

“The results strongly suggest that vaccination is important not only for individual protection, but also for reducing transmission, especially within families, which is a high-risk environment for transmission,” says Peter Nordström, professor of geriatric medicine at the university. .

The study with 800 thousand families

The study is based on records from more than 1.8 million individuals from more than 800,000 families. The researchers gathered registration data from the Swedish Public Health Agency, the National Council for Health and Welfare, and Statistics Sweden (the government agency that oversees statistical data in Sweden).

In the analysis, the researchers quantified the association between the number of family members with immunity to covid-19 and the risk of infection and hospitalization in non-immune individuals. In addition, the researchers considered differences in age, socioeconomic status, clustering within families, and various diagnoses previously identified as risk factors for covid-19 in the Swedish population.

“It appears that vaccination helps not only to reduce an individual’s risk of becoming infected, but also to reduce transmission, which in turn minimizes not only the risk that more people will become seriously ill, but also that they will develop. new variants”, explains Marcel Ballin, doctoral student in geriatric medicine at the university and co-author of the study. According to Ballin, this shows that many vaccinated people have implications on a local, national and global scale.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine on Oct. 11 and can be accessed here.