Vale shares fall with falling ore, PetroRio falls with oil; Inter bank rises again in volatile session

SAO PAULO – After the debacle on Monday (11), Banco Inter’s shares (BIDI4, BIDI11) opened in a movement of recovery and reached an advance of around 3% this Wednesday (13th), on the return of the holiday , zeroed the gains, but later returned to register gains.

Meanwhile, shares in Vale (VALE3), to a greater degree, and steel, to a lesser extent, in the case of CSN (CSNA3), Gerdau (GGBR4) and Usiminas (USIM5), registered a decline in a session of decline for ore.

Singapore futures fell nearly 10% in two days after rising 50% in just three weeks, reflecting increased demand from Chinese mills looking to secure supplies amid a week-long holiday in the Asian country. However, investors are once again focusing on an uncertain scenario in the face of growing pressure from China to reduce production by steelmakers.

The session is also down, around 1%, for the main oil contracts, which affects the shares of PetroRio (PRIO3), down by more than 1%, while the assets of Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) operate close to stability.

On the company’s radar, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized Petrobras’ monopoly on cooking gas and the company’s lack of energy investment. According to him, the state-owned company, despite having a part of private capital, is predominantly public and, for this reason, it is important to review its energy investment policy.

For Lira, Petrobras cannot just distribute resources to shareholders. “There is a policy that has to be revised, because it is neither public nor private, completely. It only distributes and chooses the best ways to perform resources to distribute dividends”, he said. “This is the question that has to be asked: wouldn’t it be the case to privatize Petrobras? Wouldn’t it be time to discuss what is the role of Petrobras in Brazil?”

On the recommendation radar, Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) and BB Seguridade (BBSE3) advance after having the recommendation equivalent to the purchase reiterated by Credit Suisse.

Check out what to look out for:

Iron ore

Iron ore added to losses on the perception that the recent surge in demand from steelmakers will not be sustained due to China’s measures to limit steel production until next year.

Singapore futures fell nearly 10% in two days after rising 50% in just three weeks, reflecting increased demand from Chinese mills looking to secure supplies amid a week-long holiday in the Asian country. Investors are once again focusing on an uncertain scenario in the face of growing pressure from China to reduce production by steelmakers.

In new measures to ensure cleaner air, mills in northern China are expected to cut crude steel output by at least 30% year-on-year between Jan. 1 and March 15, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said. in a statement. They are also expected to meet existing targets for lower production in the provinces for the rest of this year, according to the ministry.

Embraer announced at the 2021 edition of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention and exhibition that the Executive Jet Services Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, has been certified as a Collins BE Aerospace Completion Installation Center (Collins BE Aerospace Completion Center) for upholstery and seats of aircraft already in operation.

In a press release, the company informs that updates are available for the Legacy 450, Legacy 500, Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 executive jets.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4), PetroRecôncavo (RECV3) and 3R (RRRP3)

A consortium led by the company Aguila Energia presented the best proposal for the purchase of the Polo Bahia Terra from Petrobras, worth more than US$ 1.5 billion, two sources with knowledge of the subject told Reuters on Monday.

In the competition, the consortium formed by Aguila Energia – a company founded by former PetroRio (PRIO3) executives – together with Infra beat proposals made by PetroRecôncavo, 3R and Seacrest/Eneva, according to the sources. After being selected for presenting the best proposal, by Petrobras, the consortium proceeds to a phase of negotiations with the state oil company.

Also highlighted, Petrobras announced that it will release its Production and Sales Report for the third quarter of 2021, on October 20th, and its Financial Performance Report for the period on October 28th, both after the markets close.

On October 29, 2021, two webcasts will be held, the first in Portuguese and the second in English, to present the company’s results for the third quarter of 2021.

Aura Minerals (AURA33)

Aura Minerals recorded a 7% increase in Aura Minerals’ gold produced ounces (GEO) in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period last year, according to an operational preview, but with a drop of 2% compared to the second quarter.

The lower production on a quarterly basis is mainly related to illegal operational interruption at the San Andres mine during the month of July, the company says.

XP highlights that, despite the volume produced below in the quarterly comparison, the company is able to deliver an even stronger fourth quarter result and shows robustness in growth. Analyst Thales Carmo maintains a purchase recommendation, with a target price of R$95 per company BDR.

Credit also maintains its outperform assessment for Aura, as it sees it as having a history of growth and dividends, given its significant growth potential. In 2020, the company produced 200,000 ounces of gold equivalent, and the bank estimates it will reach 353,000 ounces by 2024, while still maintaining a positive Free Cash Flow (FCF). The average yield is estimated at 15% for the period between 2022 and 2024, considering current gold prices, and consequently an average yield potential of 4%, according to estimates for the period between 2021 and 2024. The target price is R$83.

Hospital Care Caledonia (HCAR3)

Hospital Care Caledonia announced that it had purchased up to 60% of the shares of Hospital Policlínica Cascavel, in Paraná, for an undisclosed amount. The unit has 130 beds, more than 340 professionals and is expanding. According to Care Caledonia, Policlínica Cascavel is a reference in the region for its highly complex medical and hospital activities.

With a net funding equivalent to BRL 16 billion per month – or BRL 47 billion in the third quarter of 2021, when adjusted by concentrated custody transfers – XP Inc. reached a total value of Assets Under Custody (Assets Under Custody, or AUC) of R$789 billion as of September 30th.

Funding exceeded the R$ 45 billion recorded in the second quarter of the year, reflecting a strong performance both from the network of autonomous agents and from the direct channels, the company detailed in a statement distributed to the market on the second with its operational preview for the third quarter.

The AUC grew 40% year-on-year and fell 3% compared to the second quarter, reflecting “a net inflow of R$219 billion and a market appreciation of only R$7 billion, strongly impacted by a market devaluation in the third quarter of 2021”.

Fintechs

The news about fintechs is still on the radar. The day before, shares of PagSeguro rose 14.18% on Nasdaq, to ​​US$ 36.96, after two days of sharp decline. On Monday, assets fell 11.5% after a 19% drop on Friday, with news that the Central Bank opened a public consultation to place a 0.5% limit on the interchange fee (ICT) charged on the radar in transactions with prepaid cards. PagSeguro is the listed Brazilian company that has most of its revenue exposed to this tariff.

PagSeguro sent a note commenting on possible regulatory changes related to prepaid card interchange fees that could have a negative impact on PagBank’s revenues. The company said that it sees the continuity of BC’s agenda to foster competition as positive and an opportunity, conveying the message that prepaid cards are just one of several products that are part of its strategy.

“We welcome the company’s optimism about PagBank’s opportunities in the future, although we believe its monetization may require greater risk-taking by the company with credit products and/or other financial products that require higher acquisition/engagement costs. customers, to offset the potential short-term impact related to prepaid card revenues”, assesses BBI.

Ambipar Participações e Empreendimentos informed the acquisition, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Environmental ESG Participações, of the shareholding control of Brasil Coleta Gestão de Residues, through the execution of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement.

“For over 24 years in the Waste Management market, Brasil Coleta has in its DNA the expertise in capturing, valuing and selling Industrial Waste and Recyclable Materials, including reverse logistics. Its industrial plants, located in the states of São Paulo and Amazonas, are designed for processing large volumes, enabling a substantial reduction in logistical and operating costs”, points out the statement.

Brasil Coleta now becomes Ambipar Environmental Brasil Coleta PostIndustrial Waste Repurposing S/A, consistent with the Company’s strategy. As a result of this investment, Brasil Coleta has access to waste on a national scale and is part of the verticalized waste recovery chain, highlighted Ambipar.

The company stated that this acquisition will not be submitted to the approval of its shareholders, nor will it give rise to the right of withdrawal, considering that: (i) it was carried out through its privately-held subsidiary; and (ii) the price paid for the acquisition does not exceed one and a half times the highest of the three amounts provided for in article 256, II of Law 6,404/76.

Caixa Seguridade (CXSE3) and BB Seguridade (BBSE3)

Credit has revised its forecasts about insurers in Brazil. The bank says it sees good reasons to reiterate its outperform valuation (perspective of valuation above the market average) for Caixa Seguridade and BB Seguridade, due to a combination of a strong yield cycle, valuations close to historically low levels, discounted values and strong growth prospects based on revised target prices.

In 2022, Credit expects growth of 65% for Caixa Seguridade and 28% for BB Seguridade, which, in its assessment, should benefit from a lower loss rate, especially in life-related segments, in addition to growth healthy premium. Caixa Seguridade should benefit from better savings among insurance subsidiaries and higher contribution from the Caixa Corretora business.

Credit Suisse reduced BB Seguridade’s target price from R$34 to R$27.5, compared to Tuesday’s price of R$20.42, and reduced that of Caixa Seguridade from R$15 to R$12.5 , compared to the price on Tuesday of R$ 8.09. Credit also says it assesses that there is an attractive yield prospect, 13% for BB Seguridade and 14% for Caixa.

Cosan (CSAN3) and Raízen (ROOT4)

BBI analysts resumed coverage for Cosan with a buy recommendation and target price for 2022 of R$33 per share, highlighting the broad presence in global decarbonization and energy transition in Brazil.

“Cosan’s thesis is highly exposed to the themes of: (i) global decarbonization, (ii) transition of Brazil’s energy matrix to natural gas, and (iii) general debottlenecking of Brazil’s infrastructure”, the analysts point out, highlighting that they prefer the role to that of Raízen.

“Although the SOTP discount (sum of the parts) for the holding is 13% (close to what we consider fair), Compass – a company of the Cosan Group, which operates and invests in four business segments, establishing itself as a platform

of activities to explore the opportunities of the natural gas and energy sector in Brazil – provides short-term triggers with a potential new round of private placements that could increase the value of the asset”, assess the analysts.

(With Bloomberg, Reuters and Estadão Content)

