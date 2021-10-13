Vasco x Coritiba: ticket sales start this Wednesday | Vasco

Ticket sales for Vasco x Coritiba started at 12:00 pm this Wednesday, scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 pm, in São Januário, for the 30th round of Série B. 7,700 tickets were offered for sale, and fans can buy them at Giant Membership program website (click here).

The cheapest ticket for members is R$12 (leases), and the most expensive is R$50 (social). The full value of the tickets is R$40 (bannering) and R$100 (social).

1 of 2 Vasco fans in São Januário for game against Goiás — Photo: André Durão Vasco fans in São Januário for game against Goiás — Photo: André Durão

In notes published on the official website of Vasco between Tuesday and Wednesday, the club informed the opening hours of ticket sales, pick-up points and health protocols that must be respected by fans. Check it out below:

It is worth remembering that Vasco won the right to adopt the hybrid system of access to the stadium for the match against Coritiba, therefore, fans who already have the complete vaccine scheme, following the guidelines of the Municipal Health Department, will not need to do the antigen test for Covid-19.

Click here and find out more information about the need or not of antigen testing and complete vaccination schedule.

Sales will be available until 12:30 pm on game day. There will be no ticket sales at physical points. Tickets will be sold again by means of a partner rating escalation. See below the times and values ​​released for each category.

PLANS AND VALUES BY SECTOR

Statutory Dynamite – Check in

Colina Mais bylaws – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$30.00

Statutory Caldeirão Mais – R$50.00

Statutory Cauldron – R$50.00

North to South Statutory – R$50.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$50.00

Statutory – BRL 50.00

Dynamite Partner – Check in

Colina Mais – Check in

Hill – BRL 30.00

Statutory Dynamite – Check in

Colina Mais bylaws – Check in

Colina Statutory – R$12.00

Bylaws Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Statutory Cauldron – R$12.00

North to South bylaws – R$20.00

Statutory Black Shirts – R$20.00

Statutory – BRL 20.00

Dynamite Partner – Check in

Colina Mais – Check in

Hill – R$12.00

Caldeirão Mais – Check in

Cauldron – BRL 12.00

North to South – R$20.00

Black Shirts – R$36.00

DATE AND TIME OF OPENING BY PLAN AND RATING:

Statutory* and Statutory + ST* – 7 Stars – 10/13 to 12:00

Bylaws, Bylaws + ST, Dinamite and Colina Mais* – 6 Stars – 10/13 to 13:00

Colina Mais and Caldeirão Mais* – 5 Stars – 10/13 at 14h

Caldeirão Mais e Colina* – 4 Stars – 10/13 to 15:00

Colina e Caldeirão* and North to South* – 3 Stars – 10/13 to 4:00 pm

Caldeirão, North to South and Camisas Negras* – 2 Stars – 10/13 to 17h

Black Shirts – 1 Star – 10/13 to 18:00

General Public – 10/13 to 7:00 pm

* Members in compliance since the beginning of the pandemic (March 2020) have 1 bonus star

It will be necessary to remove a physical ticket and a specific bracelet for the match at exchange points, as determined by the Military Police, so that the Vasco fan can have access to São Januário.

WITHDRAWAL POINTS AND TIMES

Thursday, 10/14:

Mega Store Ticket Office – 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Ticket office 5 – 3 pm to 9 pm

Ticket Office 11 (Free of charge by law) – 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Friday, 10/15:

Mega Store Ticket Office – 10 am to 5 pm

Ticket office 5 – 10 am to 5 pm

Ticket Office 11 (Free of charge by law) – 10 am to 5 pm

Lagoa Nautical Headquarters – 10 am to 5 pm

Icaraí Hill Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Hill Tijuca Off Shopping Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Giant of Colina Meier – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Copacabana Hill Giant – 12:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Hill Giant Via Parque Shopping – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Giant of Colina Rocinha – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Giant of the Hill Jardim Guadalupe – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Park Shopping Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Top Shopping Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Boulevard Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Norte Shopping Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

São Gonçalo Hill Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aerotown Hill Giant – 2 pm to 9 pm

Colina Grande Rio Shopping Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Colina Shopping Caxias Giant – 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Saturday, 10/16 – Game day:

Mega Store Ticket Office – 8:00 am to 1:30 pm

Ticket office 5 – 8 am to 1:30 pm

Lagoa Nautical Headquarters – 10 am to 5 pm

Icaraí Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Hill Tijuca Off Shopping Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Giant of Colina Meier – 10 am to 5 pm

Copacabana Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Hill Giant Via Parque Shopping – 10 am to 5 pm

Giant of Colina Rocinha – 10 am to 5 pm

Giant of the Hill Jardim Guadalupe – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Park Shopping Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Top Shopping Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Hill Boulevard Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Norte Shopping Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

São Gonçalo Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Aerotown Hill Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Grande Rio Shopping Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

Colina Shopping Caxias Giant – 10 am to 5 pm

ABOUT THE REMOVAL OF ENTRY AND STADIUM ACCESS BRACELET

To withdraw the ticket, the fan must present the following documents:

• Voucher generated at the time of purchase, completed, printed and signed;

• Official document with photo;

• Half-price ticket (if half-price ticket is purchased);

• Agreement completed and signed by the person responsible at the time of ticket and bracelet withdrawal (In cases of children under 15 years of age);

Be enabled with the Veus Saúde system.

ATTENTION: All fans must upload proof of vaccination, except children under 12, on the website https://www.veussaude.com.br/validavacinavasco

The complete vaccine cycle is considered:

– Over 60 years old with a booster dose (3rd dose) performed until October 2nd;

– 12 to 59 years old with the second dose (or single dose) performed until October 2nd;

– Children under 12 do not need to prove the vaccine, but they must undergo a negative AG test.

In the case of a guest, the plan holder must forward the voucher so that it can withdraw. We also emphasize that only the ticket holder can carry out the exchange, that is, withdrawal to third parties is not allowed. At the time of ticket collection, a bracelet will be placed on the fan’s wrist and cannot be removed until the end of the match in question.

WITHDRAWAL OF GRATUITIES BY LAW

In the case of withdrawal of gratuities provided for by law, children under 12, PCD (and their companion) and adults over 65, the supporter must also be qualified for the event with the Veus Saúde system, carrying an official document with photo and document that proves the benefit of gratuity.

The gratuity must be withdrawn on 10/14 and 10/15, at the box office 11 de São Januário, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Form of access to the stadium: Physical ticket, original document with photo and wristband delivered to one of the pick-up points.

Social – main gate and gate 19

Bleachers – gate 9A and 9B