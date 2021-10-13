Venâncio Aires and Mato Leitão report cases of acute diarrhea

By Luana Schweikart and Taís Fortes

Since the end of August, cities in Rio Grande do Sul have been recording outbreaks of acute diarrheal disease (ADD). Last Thursday, 7, the State Center for Health Surveillance (Cevs) issued a warning about the occurrence of the disease outbreak in 25 municipalities in the state. In the region, are on the list Mato Leitão (with 50 cases) and Santa Cruz do Sul, which concerns 374 cases. In nine of these cities, including Santa Cruz, a virus called norovirus has been identified as the cause of these cases of gastrointestinal illnesses. Venâncio Aires, although not yet on the list, also has confirmed cases, according to the nurse and the coordinator of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Venâncio Aires, Carla Lili Müller.

In Venâncio Aires, three Kindergarten Schools have already registered outbreaks of the disease in children and most cases are in adults. When analyzing stool samples, it was found that the virus is the same one found in Santa Cruz do Sul, indicating a relationship between outbreaks in neighboring cities. There are approximately 26 cases already notified in the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Capital of Chimarrão. On the causes of the virus’s proliferation, Carla explains that there is still no evidence, but that the contamination is possibly through water or food. According to her, schools received guidance on handling, cleaning food, cleaning water tanks and surfaces. From now on, explains the nurse, teams are mapping and notifying neighborhoods to find out where there are the greatest number of cases. “Adults and children can have the disease, the greater proliferation happens in schools and other workplaces”, he completes.

Mato Leitão

In the microregion of Venâncio Aires, Cidade das Orquídeas is also on the list of 25 municipalities with outbreaks of acute diarrheal disease (ADD). In Mato Leitão, cases began to be registered in the epidemiological week that began on September 5th. The main symptoms presented by the patients were diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and, in some cases, fever.

According to the coordinator of immunizations and epidemiology of the Health Department, Kátia Heinen, for about two weeks, there was a peak of care in the city, with more than 50 consultations in the two Basic Health Units (UBSs) of the City of Orchids, the most children. However, after this period there was a decrease in cases and today the situation is normalized.

The 13th Regional Health Coordination (CRS) and the State Health Surveillance Center (Cevs) assisted the municipality in investigating the possible causes of the outbreak. According to Kátia, it was perceived that patients had between three and four days of symptoms.

To investigate the situation, three water samples were collected, which were sent for analysis at the Central Public Health Laboratory of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Lacen-RS), in Santa Cruz do Sul. The result showed that there was no contamination . In addition, samples of the patients’ feces were sent for analysis at Lacen, in Porto Alegre, however it was discarded by the State for being in small quantity. Thus, it was not possible to conclude which virus was circulating in the municipality.

*With information from the State Health Department

Possible causes of the disease

According to a statement released by the State Department of Health, the virus is possibly associated with drinking water, but it can also be transmitted through food or from person to person.

In other cities, cases are still under investigation. So far, more than 2,000 cases have been reported, and some municipalities only reported that they had one or more outbreaks identified, to confirm the number of people. “The investigation and control measures are being carried out by the respective municipalities, Regional Health Coordinations (CRS) and Cevs”, informs the note.

Water

The orientation to the population is the consumption of water from safe and treated sources, which have a chlorine disinfection process or other technology. If the source is unknown, in emergency situations, it is recommended to boil it before consumption and before preparing food for at least five minutes. It is also important to periodically clean water tanks. According to Lilian Borges Teixeira, health specialist at the Water and Food Transmission Diseases Center at Cevs, these types of occurrences reinforce these preventive measures in relation to water, which must occur permanently throughout the population.

Clinical samples from people with symptoms are sent to the State Central Laboratory (Lacen) in Porto Alegre. Water samples have also been collected in some of these municipalities, which are awaiting results from Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro.

Symptoms and Treatment

The coloproctologist, Paulo Romeu Coutinho Abrahão, informs that the main symptoms are abdominal pain, colic, fever, nausea, vomiting, tiredness and blood in the stool. Diarrhea usually occurs three to four times in 24 hours and increases in frequency. In case of symptoms of this type, rest and increased fluid intake is recommended to avoid dehydration.

Abrahão highlights that two age groups should pay more attention to the disease, the elderly and children. “These extremes of age are easier to dehydrate,” he says. The doctor explains that the treatment starts according to the patient’s degree of dehydration, which must be observed. “The most serious type is when diarrhea is continuous, accompanied by fever. In this case, the patient must seek medical care to receive a serum and be rehydrated”, he observes.

