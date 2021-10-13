Victor says he got eight stitches near his anus

Victor Pecoraro was sharing some stories of mischief and accidents from his childhood with the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The actor said that he even needed stitches in an intimate area.

“I’ll tell you several. I have five stitches on my fingers. Flying a kite, I went up on top of the roof and the wall had those pieces of glass that stay upright. When I went to support it, I came tearing my fingers apart,” Victor began.

“This one, there was a time at school when you took a stylus and took the guy’s rubber and drew it with the stylus. And my rubber had fallen on the floor, I didn’t see it, and a guy had the stylus in his hand. that was my eraser. I said: ‘Give it back!’. When I did it like this [gesto para agarrar], I took a point here [na mão]”, continued.

“On the forehead, playing ‘taco’, five stitches. I have seven stitches here, in the left eye, that my uncle, drunk, caught me hiding from my mother and dropped me on top of a beer crate, I took seven stitches over the eye, I was almost blind. [Tinha] A year and a half old,” said the actor.

“I have about eight stitches near the anus. Pretty close,” Victor revealed. “A girl who worked for my mother put a glass vase behind the curtain, and I always sat in that corner. And I went to sit and sat on top of the glass vase. I almost died.”