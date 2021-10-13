VIDEO: North Korea showcases missiles and tanks at military exhibition | World

North Korea has an exhibit this week of missiles, tanks and other military artifacts in Pyongyang. See the VIDEO above.

The exhibition, which opened on Monday (11) with the presence of dictator Kim Jong-un, comes amid new ballistic tests in North Korea, including long-range cruise missiles and a supposed hypersonic weapon. According to the North Korean government, the arsenal is needed to protect itself from a possible US invasion.

Images of slimmer Kim intrigue analysts

1 of 1 Surrounded by weaponry, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘Self-Defence 2021’ exhibition in Pyongyang on October 12 — Photo: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP Surrounded by weaponry, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks at the opening ceremony of the ‘Self-Defence 2021’ exhibition in Pyongyang on October 12 — Photo: STR/KCNA via KNS/AFP

It was at this event that Kim spoke critically of the US, blaming the country for tensions in the Korean peninsula. For the dictator, the Americans are the “root” of instability in the region.

On Tuesday (12), in response, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said North Korea must retreat from “actions that escalate tensions” and said he supports dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas.

Kim became the first North Korean leader to personally meet an acting US president at the 2018 Singapore summit with Donald Trump.