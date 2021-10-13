Video: Paraplegic black man is pulled out of car by police officers by hair | World and Science



US police remove paraplegic black man from car by hair – Reproduction

Published 10/12/2021 18:25

New York – A paraplegic black man, identified as Clifford Owensby, was held back from a car he was driving by police officers by his hair. The case took place on September 30 in Dayton, Ohio, and was recorded through a camera attached to the uniform of one of those involved in the action.

On approach, agents ask Clifford to get out of the vehicle for a magazine about alleged drugs. He refuses to leave his car and explains that he can’t move his legs. Then the police insist that he must leave and pull him out of the vehicle. “Someone help me, I’m paraplegic, you could hurt me!”, screams Clifford while being handcuffed to the ground.

According to US police, Clifford was stopped because he was coming from a house suspected of dealing drugs. Also according to the corporation, a cash bag containing $22,450 was found inside the car. However, no drugs were found.

In a statement, the Dayton Police Department alleges that agents offered to help Owensby out of the vehicle, but that he is said to have refused.

TW: Police violence Ohio police officers drag a paraplegic Black man out of his car by his arms & hair during a traffic stop. He asks for a supervisor & screams for help, and cops instead pin him down & ridicule him for “making it difficult.” Horrificpic.twitter.com/UFAps84mfE