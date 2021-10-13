Viih Tube and Bruno Magri break up

After about three years together, Viih Tube and Bruno Magri broke up. The announcement of the end of the relationship was made on Instagram.

“I don’t even know how to tell you this, but Bruno and I are no longer together. I didn’t know the right time to tell or how to do it, but then I realized that there will be no right time, it will be difficult to announce it anyway” , began the ex-BBB, adding that the relationship ended “bizarrely well”.

And the funniest thing is that it really was that classic ‘we’re at different stages’ thing. We spent 3 years together, sharing life and beautiful moments, I can only remember us that way, and I’m grateful for that! And before they ask or worry, I’m fine! I’m still young and I can’t be afraid of fate and what lies ahead! wrote viih tube

She also thanked the now ex: “Bruno, thank you for being everything you were for me, for everything we learned together, for all the laughs, travels, changes, thank you for being such a mature boy, so kind hearted, so amazing! And I’ll be here, rooting for you from afar, rooting for your dreams to come true, rooting for everything! And I want to remember us exactly as in this photo, thank you for being a part of me,” he concluded.

The influencer also spoke in his profile on the social network.

“Yeah, life is a rollercoaster of emotions, and you’ve given me the best ones during my last 3 years. It was you who taught me what this love is. To be there, to care, feel and root for the other as if it were for Thank you for showing me this side of myself that I didn’t even know,” Bruno wrote.

Our cycle together ends here, but what never ends is the affection and admiration I feel. I’ll hold you in my heart with all the love in the world, because that’s how I want to remember us. Thank you for sharing life with me so far. Cheering from here.

In July, the couple faked a breakup to promote the book “Cancelada”, authored by YouTuber.

Fake news gained strength on social networks and the simulation was revealed in a video published by the ex-BBB. “It’s on the internet that they decide who they’ll hate and love. Sometimes, the offline reality is nothing they broadcast online. They’re clippings. It’s possible to manipulate everything,” wrote Viih Tube at the time.