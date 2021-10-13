Violence in Chile makes Piñera declare a state of emergency in the south of the country | World

The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, announced this Tuesday (12) a emergency state in four provinces of the country because of the growing violence in the region. The measure is valid for 15 days, extendable for another 15 (understand at the end of the article what this state of emergency means).

“The residents of this territory live in constant fear and with a deep sense of being defenseless,” Piñera said in a statement.

All of Chile, including the capital Santiago, has been experiencing unrest amid a growing protest led by Mapuche indigenous people—the most populous indigenous group in the country, with more than 1.7 million members.

There are peaceful demonstrations, but the situation is more worrying in the south, where there are reports of road blocks, attacks on agricultural machinery and the burning of religious temples – one Catholic and one Evangelical church were burned. In addition, attacks were reported on police officers, which, Piñera says, took place with the use of large-caliber firearms and had the support of drug trafficking.

“This constitutional state of emergency is to better confront terrorism, drug trafficking and organized crime. Under no circumstances will it be against the people or a peaceful group of citizens,” Piñera said.

What does the state of emergency mean?

It still remains to define what concrete measures will be taken. With the state of emergency, the Chilean government may declare curfew and go further, with the limitation of meetings and mobility in the parts of the country where the levy is in force.

Pinera explained that will be able to activate the Armed Forces, to provide logistical, technological and communications support. According to the newspaper “La Tercera”, the army could also support the work of the police – but the president said that the military is not allowed to replace other security forces.

Continuity of Protests

Chile is still recovering from the huge protests that started in October 2019, in a widespread dissatisfaction against the political class and the country’s economic system. As a result, the president and Congress agreed to hold a referendum on a new constitution—which was passed. At the moment, Chileans are discussing what the new text will be like.