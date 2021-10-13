Watch Bahia x Palmeiras – Live Football on TV and Online at Globo – Campeonato Brasileiro futemax

Follow now today’s game involving the teams of Bahia x Palmeiras by online narration with live scoreboard in real time. the confrontation is valid for the 26th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) and the duel between the teams will take place at Arena Fonte Nova, which is located in Salvador, Bahia.

Bahia x Palmeiras

LIVE ON TV:

The match will be broadcast on the channel Globe, TNT* and Premiere FC*.

LIVE ON THE INTERNET:

Through TNT GO*, Premiere Play*, HBO Max* and TNT Sports Stadium* you will be able to watch today’s game live over the internet. Therefore, access the site from your notebook, cell phone, tablet or other device. Also, you can watch the game through the official app.

*Remembering that to watch the match you must have an active subscription on the channel.

CLIENTS:

Bahia:

Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Gustavo Henrique, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca, Daniel (Raniele) and Mugni; Juninho Capixaba, Raí and Gilberto.

Technician: Guto Ferreira

Palm trees:

Jailson, Gabriel Menino, Luan, Renan and Jorge; Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula, Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Technician: Abel Ferreira

SCOREBOARD:

BRAZILIAN:

TOKEN:

Competition : 2021 Brazilian Championship

: 2021 Brazilian Championship Date/Time : 10/12/21 – 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

: 10/12/21 – 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) Local : Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador-BA

: Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador-BA Referee : Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) assistants: Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) and Éder Alexandre (SC)

Bahia x Palmeiras HISTORY**

The two teams have already met in 50 official games in history. O Bahia already won the opposing team in 9 duels. already the palm trees managed to surpass its rival in 25 matches. As they were in the tie in 16 games played.

In addition, the team Bahia already scored 38 goals in this duel. while the team of palm trees shook the opposing networks 70 times.

**OGol website numbers (official matches only, does not include friendly matches)