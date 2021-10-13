Palmeiras coach praised the Flamengo commander and said that journalism ‘needs to be done seriously’

Abel Ferreira gave a blunt interview this Tuesday (12) after the tie in 0 to 0 against Bahia, fur brazilian. And the target was the press.

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol between Palmeiras x Flamengo will be broadcast LIVE by FOX Sports is for Star+ subscribers on November 27th

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The commander of Palmeiras surprised and quoted Renato Gaúcho to attack the media. After praising the coach of the Flamengo, Portuguese, without naming names, stated that journalism needs to be done in a serious way..

“A hug to my friend Renato Gáucho. I like him, he’s one of the best. When I mention the names of the journalists, I’ll say four more. We have to do serious journalism,” said Abel, who added.

“We live our life with truth. Renato, we talk, we discuss on the field, we fight for the victory of our team, but I have 4 more names to give you”, concluded.

Palmeiras reached seven games without a win this season. In Brasileirão, there are five matches without winning three points.

The last victory was against the flashlight Chapecoense, on September 18th. Alviverde’s next challenge will be against International, on Sunday (17).